Hillary Clinton to give Wellesley College commencement address

Story highlights In 1969, Clinton delivered Wellesley's first-ever student commencement speech

She tore up prepared remarks to respond to the previous speaker

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton, whose first-ever student commencement speech at Wellesley College in 1969 kicked off her storied career, will be the college's 2017 commencement speaker.

Nick Merrill, Clinton's spokesman, confirmed that the 2016 Democratic nominee will be the commencement speaker at the all-women college in May.

The remarks will be one of Clinton's biggest speeches after her 2016 loss. She has kept a low profile since losing to Donald Trump, only headlining a handful of small events that generally have a personal connection to her life.

Clinton has slowly begun to emerge into public life, however. She tweeted earlier this week that Trump's travel ban was "not who we are," her clearest rebuke of Trump since the election.

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

Clinton has begun booking speeches, too. She will speak at a ceremony honoring Oscar de la Renta on February 16 in New York, at a Vital Voices event recognizing International Women's Day on March 8 and at an event at the LGBT Community Center in New York on April 10.

