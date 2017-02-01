Why Trump on immigration is nothing like Obama

Story highlights Raul Reyes: Trump tries to legitimize immigration order by saying Obama did it, too

Obama used executive power after Congress failed to pass immigration reform, he says

Raul A. Reyes, an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors, writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Don't blame us, blame them. In the face of mounting criticism, controversy and lawsuits over its immigrant travel ban, the Trump administration is pointing fingers at the previous occupant of the White House, trying to make the case that its policy is legitimate because Barack Obama did it, too.

"My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months," Trump wrote in a Facebook statement explaining his executive order. "The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."

Raul Reyes

Don't be fooled. To suggest similarities between Trump's and Obama's actions is to mischaracterize the policies of both presidents in substance, style and spirit.

Trump's executive order severely limits immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations, suspends all refugee admissions for four months and bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely. Legal and foreign policy experts have rightfully raised serious questions about its implications.

Obama never took action on such a sweeping scale. Trump's order temporarily bans about 218 million people from entering the United States. In contrast, in 2011 the Obama administration began additional vetting of Iraqis on Special Immigrant Visas. There was never a ban, temporary or otherwise, on Iraqis coming to the United States. Entries of Iraqis slowed that year because of the additional security measures, but they did not stop.