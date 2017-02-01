America's cities reflect America's values

Story highlights Eric Garcetti: City dwellers the first line of defense against Trump's executive orders

People everywhere are responding in dramatic and unprecedented ways

.

Eric Garcetti is the mayor of Los Angeles and a former president of the Los Angeles City Council. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) America has arrived at the kind of moment in history that does not come very often -- when we are being tested in ways that are so extraordinary, we rediscover ourselves. One day, we will look back on the first weeks of 2017 and ask ourselves what we did to stand up, speak out, and live up to our values.

Eric Garcetti

People everywhere are responding to this moment in dramatic and unprecedented ways. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded into downtown Los Angeles for the Women's March to rally for the values that make us American: freedom and justice, compassion and integrity, equality for all people.

Over the last few days, thousands have taken to airports to stand with refugees and other immigrants who have been stranded by executive orders, signed by our new President, that are widely seen as plainly discriminatory against the Islamic faith and cruelly indifferent to the plight of refugees fleeing war and violence.

These public demonstrations have been powerfully affirming moments for our communities -- periods of focused action that we cannot afford to waste. So in my conversations with people over the last few days, I have been making a simple ask: Instead of worrying about the most powerful people, can we turn our attention, resources, and energy to the most vulnerable?

That idea is taking on new resonance in America, especially in cities, which -- in all their diversity, and as representatives of America's values -- are emerging as more vital than at any other time in recent memory.

