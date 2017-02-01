Security forces begin evacuating illegal Israeli outpost

Amona, West Bank (CNN) Israel's security forces are beginning the evacuation of an illegal outpost built on private Palestinian-owned land even as Israel once again ramps up its settlement program elsewhere.

The announcement of the creation of thousands of new housing units in the West Bank came as Israel begins to evacuate the illegal Israeli outpost of Amona near Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Israeli High Court ordered residents to leave the area last year.

Hundreds of members of Israeli security forces are at the site, and are currently blocking access to roads to the settlement to prevent the settlers' supporters from joining efforts to resist the eviction. Around 600 settlers are already protesting and have set fires and strewn the road with rocks, nails and other debris in an attempt to hinder the security forces' passage.

Jewish settlers set tires ablaze at the Amona outpost as Israeli security forces prepare to evict the hardline occupants.

The attempts to dismantle the outpost have recently been held up for months, and it has been more than a decade since the legal process began.

CNN saw some settlers leaving the site of their own volition. Police say one family surrendered weapons that had been stashed in their home.

"As part of the Amona evacuation, during dialogue and discussion taking place between Israeli police officials and those Amona families that have decided to leave the outpost of their own volition, one of the families gave the police a bag containing weapons, stun grenades and flares, which had been hidden in their home," a statement from Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri read.

Right-wing Jewish Home party leader and Education Minister in the Netanyahu government Naftali Bennett told his supporters to move beyond the perceived setback of the outpost's clearance.

"From the ruins of Amona we will move to build a new settlement. From this mountain we will move towards applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," he said using the biblical terms for the West Bank.

A line of Israeli security officials prevent further right wing protesters from entering the Amona settlement.

Thousands of homes to be built

With the announcement, which will see the creation of an additional 3,000 settlement homes in the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to appease his right-wing base, dissatisfied with the decommissioning of the Amona outpost.

The government has approved the construction of the new units, according to a statement late Tuesday from Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

While under international law the settlement program is illegal, Israel disputes this and insists the status of the West Bank is more ambiguous than international law allows. Many in the international community believe that such settlements are illegal and a barrier to any future "two-state" peace deal. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The UN Security Council resolution states that Israel's settlement program has "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law." But Israel disputes this.

The government-approved expansion of the settlement program is distinct from illegal settler outposts like Amona.

The announcement in Jerusalem, came just a week after 2,500 new settlement homes were approved by the administration. At the time, Netanyahu told the Knesset, Israel's parliament, that the expansion was just a "first taste."

"We are in a new period where life in Judea and Samaria is returning to normal," Liberman said on his Facebook page

Of the 3,000 new homes, 2,000 are set to be built immediately while the rest are in various stages of planning, Liberman said.

The decision, along with other recent expansion announcements, has drawn criticism from the Palestinian Authority and the EU.

A spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the latest settlement announcement in the occupied West Bank, which he said defied United Nations resolutions and international law.

"We have started urgent consultations in order to take the necessary measures to confront the settlement activities," spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"We call on the US administration to rein in this Israeli government's policy, which is going to destroy the peace process."

US support

US President Donald Trump's marked departure from his predecessor Barack Obama's Israel policy has buoyed the Netanyahu administration's desire to settle contentious areas of land.

Last week's announcement of 2,500 new homes came just days after Trump's inauguration and marks one of the largest settlement expansions since 2013, according to the settlement watchdog Peace Trump also spoke with Netanyahu two days before the announcement.

Israel had also reacted angrily to the US abstention in a UN vote on Israeli settlement activities prior to Trump taking office. Trump later expressed his support for the settlement program.

With Trump in office, Netanyahu has been under pressure from his right-wing coalition partners to accelerate settlement construction.

Almost two weeks ago he stalled a legislative push in an attempt by some politicians to annex parts of the West Bank, including Maale Adumim. Located just outside Jerusalem, Maale Adumin is one of the largest settlements.