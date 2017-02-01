Israel approves huge expansion of West Bank settlements

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel is once again ramping up its settlement program, with the announcement of thousands of new units in disputed areas of the West Bank.

The government has approved the construction of an additional 3,000 settlement homes in the West Bank, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Of the 3,000 new homes, 2,000 are set to be built immediately while the rest are in various stages of planning, Liberman said.

The decision, along with other recent expansion announcements, has drawn criticism from the Palestinian Authority and the EU.

The approval comes just before Israel is set to evacuate the illegal Israeli outpost of Amona, built on private Palestinian land.

US support

US President Donald Trump's marked departure from his predecessor Barack Obama's Israel policy has buoyed the Netanyahu administration's desire to settle contentious areas of land.

Last week's announcement of 2,500 new homes marks one of the largest settlement expansions since 2013, according to the settlement watchdog Peace Now and comes just days after Trump's inauguration. The new leader also spoke with Netanyahu two days before the announcement.

Israel had also reacted angrily to the US abstention in a UN vote on Israeli settlement activities prior to Trump taking office. Trump later expressed his support for the settlement program.

Settlement expansion demanded

With Trump in office, Netanyahu has been under pressure from his right-wing coalition partners to accelerate settlement construction.

Almost two weeks ago he stalled a legislative push in an attempt by some politicians to annex parts of the West Bank, including Maale Adumim. Located just outside Jerusalem, Maale Adumin is one of the largest settlements.

In his first briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said discussions were in their earliest stages and no decision had yet been made.