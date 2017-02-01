Chemicals in fast food packaging
Chemicals in fast food packaging
38% of the sandwich/burger contact paper tested contained fluorine.
56% of the dessert/bread contact paper tested contained fluorine.
57% of the Tex-Mex contact paper tested contained fluorine.
20% of the food contact paperboard tested contained fluorine.
None of the non-contact paper tested contained fluorine.
None of the paper cups tested contained fluorine.
16% of milk and juice containers tested contained fluorine.
None of the "miscellaneous" fast food packaging (such as lids and applesauce containers) tested contained fluorine.