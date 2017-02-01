Chemicals in fast food packaging

Breaking News

Updated 8:31 AM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

&lt;a href=&quot;http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.estlett.6b00435&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A study by the Silent Spring Institute&lt;/a&gt; found fluorinated chemicals in one-third of the fast food packaging tested. Previous studies have shown PFASs can migrate from food packaging into the food you eat. What types of packaging pose the greatest risk? Click through this gallery to find out.
A study by the Silent Spring Institute found fluorinated chemicals in one-third of the fast food packaging tested. Previous studies have shown PFASs can migrate from food packaging into the food you eat. What types of packaging pose the greatest risk? Click through this gallery to find out.
38% of the sandwich/burger contact paper tested contained fluorine.
56% of the dessert/bread contact paper tested contained fluorine.
57% of the Tex-Mex contact paper tested contained fluorine.
20% of the food contact paperboard tested contained fluorine.
None of the non-contact paper tested contained fluorine.
None of the paper cups tested contained fluorine.
16% of milk and juice containers tested contained fluorine.
None of the &quot;miscellaneous&quot; fast food packaging (such as lids and applesauce containers) tested contained fluorine.
None of the "miscellaneous" fast food packaging (such as lids and applesauce containers) tested contained fluorine.
