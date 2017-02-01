Breaking News

Tiger Woods: US must 'unite'

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiger Woods returned to golf in December after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He won his last PGA Tour event in 2013 and clinched the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods returned to golf in December after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He won his last PGA Tour event in 2013 and clinched the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
Woods&#39; much-anticipated return to golf at the Hero World Challenge was a mixed bag. He carded the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but also made a number of costly errors to finish third last in the 18-man field.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods' much-anticipated return to golf at the Hero World Challenge was a mixed bag. He carded the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but also made a number of costly errors to finish third last in the 18-man field.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Woods turned 41 on Dec. 30 and on his first appearance in 2017, he missed the cut by four strokes at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, admitting he was &quot;rusty.&quot;
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods turned 41 on Dec. 30 and on his first appearance in 2017, he missed the cut by four strokes at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, admitting he was "rusty."
Hide Caption
3 of 26
The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddie Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddie Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In August 2011, Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. He has won the season's closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In October 2011, Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. "Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him," the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods signs autographs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&T National in July 2012. He overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead's record.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. He lost his title the previous year as the world's top-paid athlete, dropping to third place on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt;. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In 2013, Woods regained the No. 1 spot in world golf rankings with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods&#39; last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being &quot;no light at the end of the tunnel&quot; and with one eye on his fading career suggested &quot;everything beyond this will be gravy.&quot;
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods' last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" and with one eye on his fading career suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
Hide Caption
26 of 26
Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge smiletiger woods gallerytiger woods galleryTiger Woods back inhurytiger woods us open 2008 tiger woods ryder cup defeat03 Tiger Woods04 Tiger Woods05 Tiger Woods06 Tiger Woods07 Tiger Woods08 Tiger Woods10 Tiger Woods09 Tiger Woods11 Tiger Woods12 Tiger Woods14 Tiger Woods17 Tiger Woodstiger woods trophy 201301 athlete couplesGolf Tiger Woods04 what a shot 0414Tiger Woods Wyndham Championshiptiger woods at openTiger Woods throws clubTiger Woods Wyndham Championship 2015

Story highlights

(CNN)One of the most famous people in the US, Tiger Woods is urging his compatriots to "unite" during some turbulent times the country has arguably been recently experiencing.

Woods urged Americans to "come together and do what's best for our country," the former world No. 1 golfer told CNN's Living Golf in Dubai.
Woods was talking in the aftermath of President Trump's controversial immigration ban, which has caused ructions in the US and throughout the rest of the world.
    Trump's order has suspended the US refugee system for 120 days, suspended the Syrian refugee program indefinitely, and banned entry from seven Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- for 90 days, among other things.
    "We need to unite, and be Americans," said Woods, who played golf with the then president-elect in December.
    Read More
    "I know there is a lot of divisiveness as of right now but time, patience and unity I think will win out."

    'Not funny'

    The 41-year-old, who makes his second appearance of the year in Dubai this week, feared he would never play golf again during "dark times" as he recovered from multiple back surgeries in late 2015.
    "It was a tough, tough road," said Woods, who returned to golf in December after 15 months out. "There was a lot of dark times where I couldn't get out of bed, couldn't move, the pain was too great.
    "Anyone who's ever had nerve pain in their back, they certainly understand what that feels like. I honestly didn't know this time last year, I didn't know if I'd ever play golf again. Just because of the fact that it's nerve pain."
    Woods has also missed several spells for knee surgery, notably after winning the last of his 14 major titles in 2008.
    "You know, I've had a damaged knee, I've had a few operations on the knee, give me that any day of the week," he said.
    "I'd rather have that every day and deal with that pain than deal with nerve pain. It's like hitting your funny bone a thousand times a day. It becomes not so funny."

    'No pain'

    Woods is playing this week's Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour, his second tournament in a row after missing the cut on his 2017 season-opener in California last week.
    The Californian says he was rusty at Torrey Pines in what was only his second event back, following December's Hero World Challenge.
    But he is unconcerned what people think about his technique, which has undergone various reincarnations over the years to accommodate his injuries.
    READ: Woods toils on PGA Tour comeback, misses cut
    READ: Woods and Trump play golf
    "I just play away from pain, it's very simple," said Woods. "Whatever that swing looks like, if it looks awful, then fine, I don't care.
    "If it looks like Jim Furyk, that's fine, too," added Woods, referring to the Ryder Cup captain whose unconventional swing has been likened to an "octopus falling out of a tree," among other things, though it has netted him a US Open and 17 PGA Tour wins.
    "As long as I don't have pain, I can play."
    Tiger Woods: &#39;If [my swing] looks like Jim Furyk, that&#39;s fine.&#39;
    Tiger Woods: 'If [my swing] looks like Jim Furyk, that's fine.'

    Chasing records

    Woods insists his competitive fire burns just as fiercely, despite his advancing years and his time away from the game.
    "That hasn't changed," he said. "That part is still there. I just need to get to where I'm playing enough tournament rounds to hit tournament shots. Hitting shots with your buddies back home is not the same as hitting tournament shots."
    What does it take to make Jason&#39;s perfect Day?
    What does it take to make Jason's perfect Day?

      JUST WATCHED

      What does it take to make Jason's perfect Day?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What does it take to make Jason's perfect Day? 02:09
    Woods is also scheduled to play the Genesis Open in California (February 16-19) and the Honda Classic in Florida (February 23-26) as he builds up to a return to Augusta for the Masters in April.
    READ: 20 years of Tiger Woods -- where it went right and wrong
    READ: Is Jack Nicklaus' major record untouchable?
    He won the last of his four green jackets there in 2005, but has had seven top-six finishes in his nine appearances since then.
    Woods has won 79 PGA Tour titles, second only to Sam Snead's record of 82, but none since he clinched five wins in 2013.
    Visit cnn.com/golf for more news and videos
    He remains four major titles behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18.