The pitch of the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where its turf is dry and worn. The iconic stadium hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, but six months later a series of legal battles and abandonment have left this once glorious venue in a state of total decay. Photographer Joao Pina explored the stadium on assignment for CNN.
An abandoned billboard with the Olympic rings can be seen inside the Maracana stadium.
Nearly 10% of the stadium's 78,000 seats are missing.
A man cleans one of the entrances to the stadium.
A ripped Maracana billboard.
A broken window inside the stadium. Several windows and doors have been broken or damaged.
The main entrance of the closed stadium.
Some of the Maracana's missing seats can be seen abandoned in a storage warehouse inside the stadium.
The place where a television set was once positioned inside the stadium.
Artwork from the 2016 Olympic Games can still be seen inside the stadium.
Six months after the Rio Olympics, the iconic Maracana Stadium has been left in a state of decay.