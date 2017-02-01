KitKat sushi: Has Japan gone too far?

Breaking News

&lt;strong&gt;Sushi KitKat bars: &lt;/strong&gt;These limited edition &quot;sushi&quot; sets will be given out to visitors at Tokyo&#39;s newest KitKat Chocolatory shop, which is located in Ginza. All three bars, named after the types of sushi they resemble, sit on a base of puffed rice and white chocolate.
Sushi KitKat bars: These limited edition "sushi" sets will be given out to visitors at Tokyo's newest KitKat Chocolatory shop, which is located in Ginza. All three bars, named after the types of sushi they resemble, sit on a base of puffed rice and white chocolate.
&lt;strong&gt;Sushi Tuna KitKat: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;A refreshing taste similar to tuna that combines white chocolate with subdued sweetness and the tartness of raspberries,&quot; says Nestle&#39;s description of this creation.
Sushi Tuna KitKat: "A refreshing taste similar to tuna that combines white chocolate with subdued sweetness and the tartness of raspberries," says Nestle's description of this creation.
&lt;strong&gt;Sushi Omelet KitKat: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;A gentle taste similar to omelet that combines the sweetness of creamy pumpkin with the flavor of laver [seaweed],&quot; says Nestle.
Sushi Omelet KitKat: "A gentle taste similar to omelet that combines the sweetness of creamy pumpkin with the flavor of laver [seaweed]," says Nestle.
&lt;strong&gt;Sushi Sea Urchin KitKat: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;A rich and savory taste that combines the sweetness of Hokkaido cantaloupe with the flavors of mascarpone cheese and laver,&quot; says the chocolate maker.
Sushi Sea Urchin KitKat: "A rich and savory taste that combines the sweetness of Hokkaido cantaloupe with the flavors of mascarpone cheese and laver," says the chocolate maker.
&lt;strong&gt;Use two fingers: &lt;/strong&gt;Consumers are encouraged to eat their KitKat sushi pieces with two fingers -- just like they would with the real thing.
Use two fingers: Consumers are encouraged to eat their KitKat sushi pieces with two fingers -- just like they would with the real thing.
&lt;strong&gt;Tokyo&#39;s swankiest neighborhood:&lt;/strong&gt; Ginza&#39;s KitKat Chocolatory, which opens on February 2, will be the ninth shop of its kind.
Tokyo's swankiest neighborhood: Ginza's KitKat Chocolatory, which opens on February 2, will be the ninth shop of its kind.
(CNN)KitKat has just released images of its wild new "sushi" sets and we can't decide whether to be relieved or upset about the fact they're only available for a limited time.

The bars come in three flavors, which fortunately don't taste anything like the varieties of sushi they're modeled to look like -- unless you count the seaweed.
There's tuna sushi, which actually tastes like raspberry. The seaweed wrapped sushi omelet is really a pumpkin pudding KitKat.
Lastly, the sea urchin sushi is a Hokkaido melon with mascarpone cheese KitKat.
    All three have a base made of puffed rice with white chocolate and a hint of wasabi.
    MORE: How Japan went crazy for KitKats

    Inspired by an April Fool's Day joke

    KitKat has long been famed for venturing into unusual territory in Japan.
    Wasabi, lemon vinegar and sake are among the 300 varieties of KitKat bars to go on sale there since the early 2000s.
    Some versions have managed to find fans in overseas markets, too, with green tea-flavored KitKats now available in shops worldwide.
    But this is the first time the brand has ever released a set inspired by sushi.
    More than 300 flavors of KitKat have gone on sale in Japan since the chocolate snack was introduced. It&#39;s now one of the country&#39;s best-loved candy bars.
    A taste for chocolateMore than 300 flavors of KitKat have gone on sale in Japan since the chocolate snack was introduced. It's now one of the country's best-loved candy bars.
    Wasabi, green tea, lemon vinegar and sweet potato are among some of the more unusual flavors.
    Flavor explosionWasabi, green tea, lemon vinegar and sweet potato are among some of the more unusual flavors.
    Chef Yasumasa Takagi has been recruited to create gourmet limited edition KitKats with ever more exotic flavors.
    Exotic tastesChef Yasumasa Takagi has been recruited to create gourmet limited edition KitKats with ever more exotic flavors.
    Chef Takagi uses high quality couverture chocolate to create his gourmet KitKats.
    Mixing it upChef Takagi uses high quality couverture chocolate to create his gourmet KitKats.
    Takagi has been advocating for new flavors and pushing out new products, from the single-finger Sublime range to &quot;special&quot; flavors that include fruit or tea-infused minis.
    Hungry for moreTakagi has been advocating for new flavors and pushing out new products, from the single-finger Sublime range to "special" flavors that include fruit or tea-infused minis.
    Ingredients are sourced from regions across the country, often produced and sold to coincide with food seasons in limited edition boxes of KitKat minis.
    Limited editionsIngredients are sourced from regions across the country, often produced and sold to coincide with food seasons in limited edition boxes of KitKat minis.
    To some palates, the latest flavors might border on the bizarre. Butter KitKat, anyone?
    Tasty treats?To some palates, the latest flavors might border on the bizarre. Butter KitKat, anyone?
    The gourmet KitKats can only be found in Takagi&#39;s shops and eight of Japan&#39;s high-end department stores through KitKat &quot;Chocolatory&quot; concessions.
    KitKat storesThe gourmet KitKats can only be found in Takagi's shops and eight of Japan's high-end department stores through KitKat "Chocolatory" concessions.
    Even the chandeliers are KitKat-themed in the Chocolatory shops.
    Iluminated chocolateEven the chandeliers are KitKat-themed in the Chocolatory shops.
    Among those on sale are KitKats that are designed to be cooked before consumption.
    Cooking KitkatsAmong those on sale are KitKats that are designed to be cooked before consumption.
    Japan&#39;s love for KitKats has been attributed to their use as gifts betokening friendship and good luck to students sitting exams. In Japanese, &quot;kito kato&quot; translates as &quot;to surely win.&quot;
    Language quirkJapan's love for KitKats has been attributed to their use as gifts betokening friendship and good luck to students sitting exams. In Japanese, "kito kato" translates as "to surely win."
    Close to 1.5 billion KitKat fingers are produced and consumed in Japan each year, making it one of the country&#39;s best-selling chocolate snacks.
    Gold fingersClose to 1.5 billion KitKat fingers are produced and consumed in Japan each year, making it one of the country's best-selling chocolate snacks.
    Reps from KitKat owner Nestle say it all started with a 2016 April Fool's Day social media post featuring a mock advertisement for sushi KitKats.
    The response was so strong they decided to go ahead and create a few for real.
    Miki Kanoh of Nestle Japan's Corporate Affairs Group tells CNN the special edition sets will be given out to visitors who spend a minimum of 3,000 yen ($26.47) at Tokyo's newest KitKat Chocolatory shop, located in Ginza, from February 2-14.
    The Ginza branch will be the ninth Chocolatory but the first on ground level. Befitting its location in Tokyo's swankiest neighborhood, shop visitors will have access to new and more luxurious services, says Nestle.
    As with all Chocolatory stores, it will offer a huge range of KitKat items, many of which come in beautiful gift packaging.
    Sometime in the next few months a cafe serving KitKat-based items will open on the second floor as well.
    Visitors will also get to create their own original KitKats using the toppings of their choice.
    KitKat Chocolatory Ginza, 3-7-2 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo; +81 (0)3 6228 6285
