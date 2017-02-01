KitKat sushi: Has Japan gone too far?

(CNN) KitKat has just released images of its wild new "sushi" sets and we can't decide whether to be relieved or upset about the fact they're only available for a limited time.

The bars come in three flavors, which fortunately don't taste anything like the varieties of sushi they're modeled to look like -- unless you count the seaweed.

There's tuna sushi, which actually tastes like raspberry. The seaweed wrapped sushi omelet is really a pumpkin pudding KitKat.

Lastly, the sea urchin sushi is a Hokkaido melon with mascarpone cheese KitKat.

All three have a base made of puffed rice with white chocolate and a hint of wasabi.

