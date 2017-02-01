Story highlights Lawmakers will vote on whether to allow the bill to move forward

Some Labour MPs have said they will not back the bill

London (CNN) The UK government is set to clear a hurdle on the path to Brexit later Wednesday when lawmakers vote on a bill to trigger negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, following two days of debate.

Members of Parliament are expected to approve the EU (Notification on Withdrawal) Bill, sending it on to the next stage in the parliamentary process.

The real battle is expected next week, according to Britain's Press Association news agency, when the bill returns to the House of Commons for detailed scrutiny in the committee stage. Opposition parties will then try to push through a series of amendments.

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger Article 50 of the EU Treaty -- and so start two years of negotiations to leave the 27-nation economic and political grouping -- by the end of March.

Her government was forced to bring legislation to Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled it could not trigger Article 50 without the permission of lawmakers.

Read More