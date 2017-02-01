Who is Marine Le Pen?

Paris (CNN) For most of her life, Marine Le Pen has lived and worked in the shadow of her father. Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the far-right National Front, the party that she now leads, in 1972. Changing its racist and anti-Semitic image has taken time, determination and a bitter family feud. But Marine Le Pen is now leading the polls ahead of France's upcoming presidential election and is convinced that the National Front's time has finally come.

In the shadow of Jean-Marie

At 48, Marine Le Pen is a twice-divorced mother of three. She has regularly pleaded for the privacy of her children, seeking to protect them from the media spotlight.

Her relationship with her father, however, has been the subject of much media scrutiny.

National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen stands in front of his daughter Marine Le Pen, president of the party.

A bomb explosion at the family's Paris apartment when Marine was eight made her aware of her father's notoriety. And after her parents' divorce, she began spending more and more time at his office.

Read More