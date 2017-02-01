CBS, NBC roll out trio of less-than-super new series

(CNN) CBS and NBC introduce a trio of new series Thursday, with "Training Day" joining the long list of movies being transformed into TV shows. CBS also uses its heavyweight "The Big Bang Theory" to launch the comedy "Superior Donuts," which doesn't live up to that adjective, while NBC's "Powerless" weakly executes an interesting concept.

Adapted from the movie that starred Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, "Training Day" flips the racial mix, with Bill Paxton as the grizzled, corner-cutting rogue cop and Justin Cornwell as his young, by-the-book partner.

"I'm the test that nobody passes," Paxton's Det. Frank Rourke tells his new charge, Cornwell's Kyle Craig. Later, he serves notice about his intent to kill suspects they're pursuing, saying, "I'm gonna make damn sure they never see the inside of a courtroom."

With Paxton's tough talk and shoot-first attitude, the series is at least as much "Dirty Harry" as "Training Day," especially given how Harry went through partners. Yet it pretty quickly settles into a by-the-numbers cop procedural, with a serialized thread running through the show involving Kyle's late father, a detective with whom Frank had worked.

The question with any movie turned into a series is whether the concept has the legs to last on an episodic basis. Evaluating the first few patrols, that's the key test that "Training Day" doesn't pass.

