Mary Tyler Moore's husband on the 'emptiness' he feels after her death

(CNN) Mary Tyler Moore's husband of 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine, can't imagine life without "that smile."

"I can't believe she is gone," Levine told People magazine . "Mary was my life, my light, my love. The emptiness I feel without her with me is without bottom. She was a force of nature who fiercely defended her autonomy even as her health was failing."

He went on: "Mary was fearless, determined and willfull. If she felt strongly about something, or that there was truth to be told, she would do it, no matter the consequences."

Moore and Levine met in 1982 and were married the following November. Moore had been married to producer Richard Meeker from 1955 to 1961 and to the former NBC executive Grant Tinker from 1962 to 1981.

