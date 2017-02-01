Breaking News

Kim and Kanye West get into children's fashion

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:30 AM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Before their May 24, 2014 wedding, lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pretty much took over Paris. Here, the couple -- who often enjoy matching one another -- took a pre-wedding stroll in the City of Light on May 19. This moment&#39;s pretty kute, but how does it stack up against these other PDA-filled moments?
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsBefore their May 24, 2014 wedding, lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pretty much took over Paris. Here, the couple -- who often enjoy matching one another -- took a pre-wedding stroll in the City of Light on May 19. This moment's pretty kute, but how does it stack up against these other PDA-filled moments?
Hide Caption
1 of 14
In April 2014, the evidently happy couple got gussied up for pre-wedding shopping in Paris.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsIn April 2014, the evidently happy couple got gussied up for pre-wedding shopping in Paris.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
In October 2013, West proposed to Kardashian in perhaps the most elaborate way possible. It was staged at the San Francisco Giants&#39; baseball stadium, complete with fireworks and a 50-piece orchestra. As for the rock? Kardashian was given a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsIn October 2013, West proposed to Kardashian in perhaps the most elaborate way possible. It was staged at the San Francisco Giants' baseball stadium, complete with fireworks and a 50-piece orchestra. As for the rock? Kardashian was given a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Kim kept a low profile following the arrival of the couple&#39;s daughter, North, in June 2013, but toward the end of that September she showed off both a new hair color and her post-baby physique in Paris as Kanye stayed close.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsKim kept a low profile following the arrival of the couple's daughter, North, in June 2013, but toward the end of that September she showed off both a new hair color and her post-baby physique in Paris as Kanye stayed close.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
If there were a thought bubble above Kanye&#39;s head at the 2013 Met Gala, we&#39;d bet it would say, &quot;Say something about my girlfriend&#39;s dress. I dare you.&quot;
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsIf there were a thought bubble above Kanye's head at the 2013 Met Gala, we'd bet it would say, "Say something about my girlfriend's dress. I dare you."
Hide Caption
5 of 14
While momager Kris Jenner believes Kim and Kanye are a match made in heaven, we think they&#39;re more like two peas in a pod. Notice how often they coordinate their outfits, like they did here at a fashion show in March 2013?
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsWhile momager Kris Jenner believes Kim and Kanye are a match made in heaven, we think they're more like two peas in a pod. Notice how often they coordinate their outfits, like they did here at a fashion show in March 2013?
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Kim and Kanye were all smiles as they cuddled up at one of their favorite haunts: courtside at a basketball game, this time watching the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers on December 25, 2012. By the following Sunday, Kanye spilled the beans that they were expecting daughter North.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsKim and Kanye were all smiles as they cuddled up at one of their favorite haunts: courtside at a basketball game, this time watching the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers on December 25, 2012. By the following Sunday, Kanye spilled the beans that they were expecting daughter North.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
We&#39;d love to know what Kanye was whispering in Kim&#39;s ear as they clung to one another at the Angel Ball 2012 in New York City on October 22.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsWe'd love to know what Kanye was whispering in Kim's ear as they clung to one another at the Angel Ball 2012 in New York City on October 22.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
When Kim and Kanye took a romantic, rainy stroll in Miami in October 2012, everything seemed PG at first ...
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsWhen Kim and Kanye took a romantic, rainy stroll in Miami in October 2012, everything seemed PG at first ...
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Until cameras revealed just how close they were getting.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsUntil cameras revealed just how close they were getting.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
In July 2012, Kim and Kanye kept one another close as they exited the Valentino Haute-Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsIn July 2012, Kim and Kanye kept one another close as they exited the Valentino Haute-Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
In April 2012, the pair were seen hitting the streets of New York, eating ice cream and laughing with one another.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsIn April 2012, the pair were seen hitting the streets of New York, eating ice cream and laughing with one another.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Suspicions that the two were an item were going strong in April 2012 after Kanye&#39;s profession of love went viral, and their snuggling at a Lakers game in May of that year bolstered the reports.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsSuspicions that the two were an item were going strong in April 2012 after Kanye's profession of love went viral, and their snuggling at a Lakers game in May of that year bolstered the reports.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
In March 2012, a month &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/04/05/kanye-admits-he-fell-in-love-with-kim-k-in-song/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;before Kanye told the world he &quot;fell in love with Kim&quot; in a new song&lt;/a&gt;, the pair were seen embracing at his Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show in Paris, raising eyebrows about their status.
Photos: Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA moments
Kim and Kanye's kutest PDA momentsIn March 2012, a month before Kanye told the world he "fell in love with Kim" in a new song, the pair were seen embracing at his Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show in Paris, raising eyebrows about their status.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
ENTt1 Kimye 05192014ENTt1 Kim K. Kanye West 04142014sb Kim and Kanye get engaged_00000830ENTt1 Kim Kardashian Kanye West 09302013kim and kanye met galaKimye March 2013Kimye pda 9kimye pda threekimye pda sixkimye pda eightkimye pda twokimye pda sevenkimye pda fourkimye pda five

(CNN)Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.

Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye are launching a children's fashion line.
Kardashian West recently shared the news with fans via a series of Snapchats.
Their 3-year-old daughter, North, served as model in the video, wearing a yellow sequined dress and matching yellow jacket.
    "Wait, let me see this outfit that you've got on," Kardashian West tells their daughter. "Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?"
    Read More
    The proud mom also points out that North got in on the style game.
    "See, Daddy and Mommy are doing a kids line, and these are some of the pieces," Kardashian West says. "Northie picked out the colors and the fabric."
    West has his own Yeezy fashion line, and his wife launched a Kardashian Kids line with sisters Kourtney and Khloe in 2014.