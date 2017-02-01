Breaking News

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 2:57 PM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce. seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; that she is pregnant with twins.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce. seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.
Hide Caption
1 of 34
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are parents again.&lt;a href=&quot;http://people.com/babies/katherine-heigl-josh-kelley-welcome-son-joshua-bishop/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; People reported &lt;/a&gt;Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. was born on December 20. Their son joins big sisters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide,4.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are parents again. People reported Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. was born on December 20. Their son joins big sisters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide,4.
Hide Caption
2 of 34
Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed a son in New York City on December 8. The rocker is already the father of seven from previous relationships and is also a great grandfather.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed a son in New York City on December 8. The rocker is already the father of seven from previous relationships and is also a great grandfather.
Hide Caption
3 of 34
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents once more, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/02/entertainment/mila-kunis-ashton-kutcher-baby-boy-birth/index.html&quot;&gt;welcoming a baby boy on November 30, 2016&lt;/a&gt;, a rep for the actress said. The couple already have a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, 2.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents once more, welcoming a baby boy on November 30, 2016, a rep for the actress said. The couple already have a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, 2.
Hide Caption
4 of 34
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are expecting their first child. The actors, who co-star together in the forthcoming film &quot;The Last Word,&quot; announced their engagement in September.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are expecting their first child. The actors, who co-star together in the forthcoming film "The Last Word," announced their engagement in September.
Hide Caption
5 of 34
Musician Josiah Bell and his actress wife Jurnee Smollett welcomed their first child, a son named Hunter Zion, in November.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Musician Josiah Bell and his actress wife Jurnee Smollett welcomed their first child, a son named Hunter Zion, in November.
Hide Caption
6 of 34
&quot;Wonder Woman&quot; star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Hide Caption
7 of 34
Actors Adam Campbell and Jayma Mays are expecting their first child, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/glees-jayma-mays-is-pregnant-with-her-first-child-w204316&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Us Weekly reported.&lt;/a&gt; The couple married in 2007.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Actors Adam Campbell and Jayma Mays are expecting their first child, Us Weekly reported. The couple married in 2007.
Hide Caption
8 of 34
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
Hide Caption
9 of 34
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple&#39;s other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Hide Caption
10 of 34
Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose Levine,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/797095/adam-levine-and-behati-prinsloo-s-baby-girl-is-healthy-happy-and-looks-just-like&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; E! reported&lt;/a&gt;. After the pair married in 2014, Levine exclaimed, &quot;I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible.&quot;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose Levine, E! reported. After the pair married in 2014, Levine exclaimed, "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible."
Hide Caption
11 of 34
Reality stars Ben Seewald and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/jessa-duggar-seewald-ben-seewald-expecting-second-baby&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced in August that they were expecting their second baby. &lt;/a&gt;They welcomed their first child, a boy, on November 5, 2015. The couple shared &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/jessa-duggar-seewald-baby-boy-first-picture&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the baby&#39;s first photo with People. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Reality stars Ben Seewald and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald announced in August that they were expecting their second baby. They welcomed their first child, a boy, on November 5, 2015. The couple shared the baby's first photo with People.
Hide Caption
12 of 34
Screenwriter Michael Koman and his wife &quot;Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt&quot; star Ellie Kemper welcomed their first child in August &lt;a href=&quot;http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/08/01/ellie-kemper-welcomes-son/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;People reported&lt;/a&gt;. The couple have not released any information about their bundle of joy.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Screenwriter Michael Koman and his wife "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper welcomed their first child in August People reported. The couple have not released any information about their bundle of joy.
Hide Caption
13 of 34
Singer Bobby Brown &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BIJWwfkAbcA/?taken-by=kingbobbybrown&amp;hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced via Instagram&lt;/a&gt; on July 21, 2016, that he and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, had &quot;just had a baby girl 10 pounds.&quot; It&#39;s the third child for the couple and Brown&#39;s seventh child. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/26/us/bobbi-kristina-brown-dies/&quot;&gt;Bobbi Kristina Brown&lt;/a&gt;, his daughter with the late singer Whitney Houston, died July 26, 2015 -- six months after being found face down in her bathtub.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Singer Bobby Brown announced via Instagram on July 21, 2016, that he and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, had "just had a baby girl 10 pounds." It's the third child for the couple and Brown's seventh child. Bobbi Kristina Brown, his daughter with the late singer Whitney Houston, died July 26, 2015 -- six months after being found face down in her bathtub.
Hide Caption
14 of 34
Liv Tyler and fiancé Dave Gardner are parents again. The pair, seen here with son Sailor Gene Gardner in May 2016 in New York City, welcomed daughter Lula Rose Gardner in July. They both also have sons from previous relationships.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Liv Tyler and fiancé Dave Gardner are parents again. The pair, seen here with son Sailor Gene Gardner in May 2016 in New York City, welcomed daughter Lula Rose Gardner in July. They both also have sons from previous relationships.
Hide Caption
15 of 34
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are reportedly the parents of their first child. &lt;a href=&quot;http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/05/30/keri-russell-matthew-rhys-welcome-first-child-together/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;People reports&lt;/a&gt; that Russell gave birth in May 2016. No word yet on the sex or name of the baby. The real-life couple star as 1980s Soviet spies in FX&#39;s &quot;The Americans.&quot;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are reportedly the parents of their first child. People reports that Russell gave birth in May 2016. No word yet on the sex or name of the baby. The real-life couple star as 1980s Soviet spies in FX's "The Americans."
Hide Caption
16 of 34
Ryan Gosling teased sharing an image of his new daughter with Eva Mendes during a May &lt;a href=&quot;http://ellentube.com/videos/0_8qjjgdqr&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. &lt;/a&gt;Daughter Amada Lee joins big sister Esmeralda.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Ryan Gosling teased sharing an image of his new daughter with Eva Mendes during a May appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Daughter Amada Lee joins big sister Esmeralda.
Hide Caption
17 of 34
Olivia Wilde &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BEWhjo-shgU/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;debuted her new baby bump on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; on April 18. She and fiancé Jason Sudeikis are already the parents of a toddler son, Otis Alexander.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Olivia Wilde debuted her new baby bump on Instagram on April 18. She and fiancé Jason Sudeikis are already the parents of a toddler son, Otis Alexander.
Hide Caption
18 of 34
It&#39;s a Backstreet baby! Backstreet Boy and &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; contestant Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed son Odin Reign Carter on April 19. The couple married in 2014.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
It's a Backstreet baby! Backstreet Boy and "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed son Odin Reign Carter on April 19. The couple married in 2014.
Hide Caption
19 of 34
&quot;She&#39;s here!&quot; supermodel Chrissy Teigen &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BETgqtxJjZL/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posted on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, April 17, as she and her husband, singer John Legend, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens (Legend&#39;s birth name is John Rogers Stephens.) Teigen announced on Instagram in October that she and Legend were expected their first child.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"She's here!" supermodel Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram on Sunday, April 17, as she and her husband, singer John Legend, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens (Legend's birth name is John Rogers Stephens.) Teigen announced on Instagram in October that she and Legend were expected their first child.
Hide Caption
20 of 34
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.
Hide Caption
21 of 34
Megan Fox sported what appeared to be a baby bump on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, amid &lt;a href=&quot;http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/04/12/megan-fox-baby-bump-third-pregnancy/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;media reports that she is expecting. &lt;/a&gt;Fox and her husband, &quot;Beverly Hills 90210&quot; star Brian Austin Green, have two children together and filed for divorce in August.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Megan Fox sported what appeared to be a baby bump on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, amid media reports that she is expecting. Fox and her husband, "Beverly Hills 90210" star Brian Austin Green, have two children together and filed for divorce in August.
Hide Caption
22 of 34
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on March 24, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/747685/anne-hathaway-gives-birth-to-baby-boy-find-out-his-name&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to an E! News report&lt;/a&gt;. The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/05/entertainment/anne-hathaway-pregnant-instagram-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;in an Instagram post&lt;/a&gt; in January.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on March 24, according to an E! News report. The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post in January.
Hide Caption
23 of 34
&quot;Fresh Prince of Bel AIr&quot; star Tatyana Ali announced Thursday, March 31, that she is engaged to English professor Vaughn Rasberry, and they are expecting their first child together.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Fresh Prince of Bel AIr" star Tatyana Ali announced Thursday, March 31, that she is engaged to English professor Vaughn Rasberry, and they are expecting their first child together.
Hide Caption
24 of 34
&quot;Late Night&quot; host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe Meyers are first-time parents. The pair welcomed a son on Sunday, March 27.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe Meyers are first-time parents. The pair welcomed a son on Sunday, March 27.
Hide Caption
25 of 34
Businessman Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump now have baby No. 3. New son Theodore James Kushner joined older siblings Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick on Sunday, March 27.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Businessman Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump now have baby No. 3. New son Theodore James Kushner joined older siblings Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick on Sunday, March 27.
Hide Caption
26 of 34
Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka &quot;Tiny&quot; Cottle-Harris, welcomed their third child together, a daughter, on Saturday, March 26. The couple now have a total of seven children, and the family stars in the VH1 reality series &quot;T.I. &amp;amp; Tiny: The Family Hustle.&quot;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris, welcomed their third child together, a daughter, on Saturday, March 26. The couple now have a total of seven children, and the family stars in the VH1 reality series "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."
Hide Caption
27 of 34
&quot;Game of Thrones&quot; actress Carice van Houten confirmed her pregnancy Saturday, March 19, with a funny tweet referencing a storyline on the popular show: &quot;Ok. I&#39;m ready for your shadowbaby jokes.&quot; Van Houten, who is reportedly expecting the little bundle of joy with actor Guy Pearce, retweeted a People magazine story about her pregnancy with the note, &quot;Thanks for all your lovely wishes x.&quot;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Game of Thrones" actress Carice van Houten confirmed her pregnancy Saturday, March 19, with a funny tweet referencing a storyline on the popular show: "Ok. I'm ready for your shadowbaby jokes." Van Houten, who is reportedly expecting the little bundle of joy with actor Guy Pearce, retweeted a People magazine story about her pregnancy with the note, "Thanks for all your lovely wishes x."
Hide Caption
28 of 34
On March 2, Morena Baccarin (&quot;Homeland&quot;) and Ben McKenzie (&quot;The O.C.&quot;) welcomed their first child, a little girl named Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2016/03/10/exclusive-morena-baccarin-ben-mckenzie-welcome-baby-girl/81623128/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to USA Today&lt;/a&gt;. The on- and off-screen couple co-star on the hit Fox series &quot;Gotham.&quot;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
On March 2, Morena Baccarin ("Homeland") and Ben McKenzie ("The O.C.") welcomed their first child, a little girl named Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, according to USA Today. The on- and off-screen couple co-star on the hit Fox series "Gotham."
Hide Caption
29 of 34
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their third child together. &quot;A little boy coming this fall,&quot; according to an &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BCvp7ffA8ZH/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram&lt;/a&gt; posted by Hilaria on March 9.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their third child together. "A little boy coming this fall," according to an Instagram posted by Hilaria on March 9.
Hide Caption
30 of 34
Tyra Banks and her Norwegian photographer boyfriend, Erik Asla, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/27/entertainment/tyra-banks-baby-boy/index.html&quot;&gt;welcomed their son,&lt;/a&gt; York Banks Asla, on January 27. The couple had the baby via surrogate.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Tyra Banks and her Norwegian photographer boyfriend, Erik Asla, welcomed their son, York Banks Asla, on January 27. The couple had the baby via surrogate.
Hide Caption
31 of 34
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, who appeared in the films &quot;Adult Beginners&quot; and &quot;Annie&quot; together, have welcomed their first child together. Baby boy Rocco was born on February 1, Cannavale told Stephen Colbert on &quot;The Late Show.&quot;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, who appeared in the films "Adult Beginners" and "Annie" together, have welcomed their first child together. Baby boy Rocco was born on February 1, Cannavale told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."
Hide Caption
32 of 34
Former &quot;Bachelorette&quot; Ali Fedotowsky announced in January that she and fiancé Kevin Manno are expecting their first child.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky announced in January that she and fiancé Kevin Manno are expecting their first child.
Hide Caption
33 of 34
Soccer star Landon Donovan and partner Hannah Bartell have &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/landondonovan/status/692422546193420288&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;welcomed baby Talon Bartell Donovan&lt;/a&gt;, the pair announced on social media Wednesday, January 27. &quot;I&#39;ve been fortunate to achieve a lot of wonderful things in my life but nothing comes close to being a father,&quot; Donovan wrote.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Soccer star Landon Donovan and partner Hannah Bartell have welcomed baby Talon Bartell Donovan, the pair announced on social media Wednesday, January 27. "I've been fortunate to achieve a lot of wonderful things in my life but nothing comes close to being a father," Donovan wrote.
Hide Caption
34 of 34
Beyonce Blue Ivy Celeb engagements Katherine Heigl Josh Kelley Jagger Hamrick02 kutcher kunis FILE01 seyfried sadoski FILEJurnee Smollett and Josiah Bellpregnant celebrities 2016 Gal Gadot Yaron Versano pregnant celebrities 2016 Adam Campbell Jayma Mays01 russell wilson ciara 0823Pregnant Celebrities Tori Spelling Dean McDermott pregnant celebs 201507 duggar familyMichael Koman and Ellie Kemper01 bobby brown and alicia etheredge01 liv tyler david gardner birth Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell puma Eva Mendes01 Sudeikis Wilde 0424RESTRICTED nick carter lauren kitt FILEChrissy Teigen John LegendKelly Clarksonpregnant celebrities Megan FoxAnne Hathaway Adam Shulmanpregnant celebrities Tatyana Ali seth meyers wife alexi FILEivanka trump husband jaredrapper ti wife tinyCarice van Houtenbaccarin mckenziealec baldwin hilaria thomastyra banks erik asla FILEpregnant celebs byrne cannavalemanno fedotowskylandon donovan baby

Story highlights

  • She announced on Wednesday
  • Daughter, Blue Ivy is 5

(CNN)Ring the alarm: Queen Bey is having twins.

The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram Wednesday to announce the joyful news.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, " she posted.
    Beyoncé and her superstar husband Jay Z are parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
    The couple married in 2008.
    Read More
    The family's news set social media on fire with the Beyhive (as her diehard fans are known) buzzing about the new heir and spare. Twitter reported more than half a million tweets about Beyoncé in the first hour after her big reveal.
    Beyoncé has frequently been the subject of pregnancy rumors.
    In 2011, she announced the impending birth of their first child by revealing her baby bump at the end of a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
    Fans had been tipped off earlier in the evening when she was seen cradling her baby bump on the VMAs red carpet.
    Beyoncé is nominated for nine 2017 Grammy Awards and is expected to attend the ceremony on February 12. She is also scheduled to headline the Coachella music festival in April.