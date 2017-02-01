Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

Photos: Growing celebrity families Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce. seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are parents again. People reported Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. was born on December 20. Their son joins big sisters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide,4. Hide Caption 2 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed a son in New York City on December 8. The rocker is already the father of seven from previous relationships and is also a great grandfather. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents once more, welcoming a baby boy on November 30, 2016 , a rep for the actress said. The couple already have a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, 2. Hide Caption 4 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are expecting their first child. The actors, who co-star together in the forthcoming film "The Last Word," announced their engagement in September. Hide Caption 5 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Musician Josiah Bell and his actress wife Jurnee Smollett welcomed their first child, a son named Hunter Zion, in November. Hide Caption 6 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child. Hide Caption 7 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actors Adam Campbell and Jayma Mays are expecting their first child, Us Weekly reported. The couple married in 2007. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. Hide Caption 9 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. Hide Caption 10 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose Levine, E! reported . After the pair married in 2014, Levine exclaimed, "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible." Hide Caption 11 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Screenwriter Michael Koman and his wife "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper welcomed their first child in August People reported . The couple have not released any information about their bundle of joy. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Singer Bobby Brown announced via Instagram on July 21, 2016, that he and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, had "just had a baby girl 10 pounds." It's the third child for the couple and Brown's seventh child. Bobbi Kristina Brown , his daughter with the late singer Whitney Houston, died July 26, 2015 -- six months after being found face down in her bathtub. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Liv Tyler and fiancé Dave Gardner are parents again. The pair, seen here with son Sailor Gene Gardner in May 2016 in New York City, welcomed daughter Lula Rose Gardner in July. They both also have sons from previous relationships. Hide Caption 15 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are reportedly the parents of their first child. People reports that Russell gave birth in May 2016. No word yet on the sex or name of the baby. The real-life couple star as 1980s Soviet spies in FX's "The Americans." Hide Caption 16 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Ryan Gosling teased sharing an image of his new daughter with Eva Mendes during a May appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Daughter Amada Lee joins big sister Esmeralda. Hide Caption 17 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Olivia Wilde debuted her new baby bump on Instagram on April 18. She and fiancé Jason Sudeikis are already the parents of a toddler son, Otis Alexander. Hide Caption 18 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families It's a Backstreet baby! Backstreet Boy and "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed son Odin Reign Carter on April 19. The couple married in 2014. Hide Caption 19 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families "She's here!" supermodel Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram on Sunday, April 17, as she and her husband, singer John Legend, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens (Legend's birth name is John Rogers Stephens.) Teigen announced on Instagram in October that she and Legend were expected their first child. Hide Caption 20 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12. Hide Caption 21 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Megan Fox sported what appeared to be a baby bump on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, amid media reports that she is expecting. Fox and her husband, "Beverly Hills 90210" star Brian Austin Green, have two children together and filed for divorce in August. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on March 24, according to an E! News report . The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post in January. Hide Caption 23 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Fresh Prince of Bel AIr" star Tatyana Ali announced Thursday, March 31, that she is engaged to English professor Vaughn Rasberry, and they are expecting their first child together. Hide Caption 24 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Late Night" host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe Meyers are first-time parents. The pair welcomed a son on Sunday, March 27. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Businessman Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump now have baby No. 3. New son Theodore James Kushner joined older siblings Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick on Sunday, March 27. Hide Caption 26 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris, welcomed their third child together, a daughter, on Saturday, March 26. The couple now have a total of seven children, and the family stars in the VH1 reality series "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle." Hide Caption 27 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Game of Thrones" actress Carice van Houten confirmed her pregnancy Saturday, March 19, with a funny tweet referencing a storyline on the popular show: "Ok. I'm ready for your shadowbaby jokes." Van Houten, who is reportedly expecting the little bundle of joy with actor Guy Pearce, retweeted a People magazine story about her pregnancy with the note, "Thanks for all your lovely wishes x." Hide Caption 28 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families On March 2, Morena Baccarin ("Homeland") and Ben McKenzie ("The O.C.") welcomed their first child, a little girl named Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, according to USA Today . The on- and off-screen couple co-star on the hit Fox series "Gotham." Hide Caption 29 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their third child together. "A little boy coming this fall," according to an Instagram posted by Hilaria on March 9. Hide Caption 30 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Tyra Banks and her Norwegian photographer boyfriend, Erik Asla, welcomed their son, York Banks Asla, on January 27. The couple had the baby via surrogate. Hide Caption 31 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, who appeared in the films "Adult Beginners" and "Annie" together, have welcomed their first child together. Baby boy Rocco was born on February 1, Cannavale told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show." Hide Caption 32 of 34

Photos: Growing celebrity families Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky announced in January that she and fiancé Kevin Manno are expecting their first child. Hide Caption 33 of 34