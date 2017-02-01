Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

Story highlights She announced on Wednesday

Daughter, Blue Ivy is 5

(CNN) Ring the alarm: Queen Bey is having twins.

The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram Wednesday to announce the joyful news.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, " she posted.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé and her superstar husband Jay Z are parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The couple married in 2008.

Read More