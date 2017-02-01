Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

Growing celebrity families
Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed a son in New York City on December 8. The rocker is already the father of seven from previous relationships and is also a great grandfather.
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are expecting their first child. The actors, who co-star together in the forthcoming film "The Last Word," announced their engagement in September.
Musician Josiah Bell and his actress wife Jurnee Smollett welcomed their first child, a son named Hunter Zion, in November.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Liv Tyler and fiancé Dave Gardner are parents again. The pair, seen here with son Sailor Gene Gardner in May 2016 in New York City, welcomed daughter Lula Rose Gardner in July. They both also have sons from previous relationships.
It's a Backstreet baby! Backstreet Boy and "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed son Odin Reign Carter on April 19. The couple married in 2014.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.
"Fresh Prince of Bel AIr" star Tatyana Ali announced Thursday, March 31, that she is engaged to English professor Vaughn Rasberry, and they are expecting their first child together.
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe Meyers are first-time parents. The pair welcomed a son on Sunday, March 27.
Businessman Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump now have baby No. 3. New son Theodore James Kushner joined older siblings Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick on Sunday, March 27.
Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris, welcomed their third child together, a daughter, on Saturday, March 26. The couple now have a total of seven children, and the family stars in the VH1 reality series "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."
"Game of Thrones" actress Carice van Houten confirmed her pregnancy Saturday, March 19, with a funny tweet referencing a storyline on the popular show: "Ok. I'm ready for your shadowbaby jokes." Van Houten, who is reportedly expecting the little bundle of joy with actor Guy Pearce, retweeted a People magazine story about her pregnancy with the note, "Thanks for all your lovely wishes x."
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, who appeared in the films "Adult Beginners" and "Annie" together, have welcomed their first child together. Baby boy Rocco was born on February 1, Cannavale told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."
Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky announced in January that she and fiancé Kevin Manno are expecting their first child.
