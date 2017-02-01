Story highlights Watch a new promo for the upcoming season of 'American Crime'

(CNN) Benito Martinez only had a bit part on the last season of "American Crime," but in Season 3, the actor steps into what will be one of his meatiest roles yet on the ABC anthology series.

The actor will play a father who travels to the United States illegally from Mexico to go searching for his missing son -- a journey that will give his character a front-row seat to some complex issues taking place in the country's agricultural communities.

Martinez takes center stage in the season's new poster, which you're seeing first on CNN.

Key art for season 3 of ABC's "American Crime."

But as always on "American Crime," Season 3 won't just tackle one issue or one point of view.

Regina King, who last season played the wealthy mother of a high school basketball player entangled in a sexual assault case, will this season play a social worker who aims to help young clients.

