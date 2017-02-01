Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last good-bye

Story highlights Carter Thicke was with his dad when he collapsed

The teen said he got to hug, tell his father he loved him

(CNN) Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.

Carter Thicke, 19, sat down with "Entertainment Tonight" to talk about his beloved dad.

Father and son had been playing hockey in December at an ice rink in Burbank, California, when the elder Thicke collapsed.

"The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine," the teen said in a clip released by the show.

Read More