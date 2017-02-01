'24: Legacy' shoots blanks in Fox revival

(CNN) Reviving "24" with a new, younger hero was a good idea on paper. But it's on paper -- in terms of the writing -- where the idea breaks down, yielding ridiculous and clichéd plot twists even by the show's frenetic real-time standards.

Timing could be another issue for this Fox revival, focusing on terrorism in the broadest possible way at a moment when questions about torture and have been thrust back into the public square. The disclaimer would be that this latest incarnation approaches those areas so broadly as to feel muted in its real-world implications.

Corey Hawkins, who takes over the lead, is perfectly fine, but even his Eric Carter -- a former Army ranger thrust into an insane terrorism plot -- can't save "24: Legacy" creatively speaking. Commercially could be another matter, with Fox to launch the show behind the year's biggest annual showcase, the Super Bowl.

Carter is a former Army ranger, living in anonymity since his team carried out a highly classified mission to eliminate a terrorist abroad. When his former brothers begin getting killed, he realizes their cover has been blown, triggering a breakneck race to find out what happened.

As usual, the show operates on multiple fronts, although in this case, almost all strain credibility even more than usual. Carter's brother (Ashley Thomas), for example, is a drug dealer who used to be involved with Eric's wife (Anna Diop). And Aaron's former boss and ally Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto, coming off a stint on "Homeland") is married to a presidential candidate played by Jimmy Smits, who, it should be noted, ran for that office on "The West Wing."

