CNN's Diversity Open Day 2016

(CNN) As part of the Creative Diversity Network's National Open Newsrooms event, CNN International welcomed 17 young journalists from diverse backgrounds to its London bureau on Thursday, November 18.

Split into groups of four and tasked with creating a newscast from scratch, the teams chose stories they would focus in a specially created newsroom for the day.

After drafting questions, the teams hit nearby Carnaby Street to interview members of the public alongside two of CNN's cameramen on topics as varied as the role of race in the Presidential Election to Black Friday shopping in the UK.

Over lunch, CNN's Nina dos Santos, Gill Penlington and Inga Thordar were able to pass on their advice to the young journalists, before they began writing and editing their stories ahead of recording an as-live show.

Later that afternoon, the Open Day participants took their places in the London studios and showed off their skills in presenting, reporting and production. The journalists were able to present the interviews they had conducted earlier, including one segment by Karar, a deaf journalist who delivered his report via an interpreter.

