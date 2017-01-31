Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) With all of the political talk dominating the headlines, we almost forgot that it's Super Bowl week. And the storyline for Super Bowl LI looks very familiar. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Acting attorney general fired

President Trump got to engage in his old "Apprentice" persona when he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates . She told Justice Department lawyers not to defend Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees because she felt it was unlawful. Trump moved quickly in firing her, which was done via a hand-delivered letter (and not from across a board room table like in Trump's TV show.) A new acting attorney general was then sworn in. The President said Yates had "betrayed" the Justice Department; her defenders on the left praised her for standing up for the Constitution's principles. But Yates's act of defiance was always going to be short-lived anyway -- a vote on Trump's pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, is scheduled for later today.

2. Trump travel ban