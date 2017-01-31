Story highlights Body camera video apparently shows Deputy John Braman taking money out of a DUI suspect's wallet

Sheriff Mike Chitwood called him a "thieving idiot," a newspaper reports

(CNN) A 10-year veteran of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida resigned on Monday not long after officials released body camera video that allegedly shows the deputy taking money from the wallet of a DUI suspect.

Deputy John Braman, 33, was placed on paid administrative leave last Wednesday as the sheriff's office investigated "multiple" allegations that he had taken money from defendants during DUI arrests.

Braman resigned on Monday in a one-sentence letter sent through an attorney, which CNN has obtained.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had harsh words for Braman, calling him a "thieving idiot" in an interview with the Daytona Beach News-Journal

"He represents an infinitesimal number of bad cops around the country but when this gets played in the news it makes everyone who wears the badge have to defend themselves against the actions of this idiot," Chitwood told the News-Journal.

