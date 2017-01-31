The Texan's Texas: Easygoing charm in Brenham

Brenham, Texas (CNN) When outsiders think of rural Texas, their thoughts tend to run toward cactus, tumbleweeds, oil derricks, coyotes and armadillos, cowboys and pickup trucks.

Say "rural Texas" to an old-school Houstonian, and you get a different picture. Often as not, their minds will run to the Brenham area about 75 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

It's a nostalgic vision that Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries imprinted on the minds of Texans for decades through its beloved commercials, which featured the Texas version of the American dream.

In the Blue Bell ice cream ads, longhorn steers graze in the shade of the abundant pecan trees that stud Brenham's low hills, awash in the early spring with oceans of bluebonnets best viewed along 80 miles of Washington County back roads.

Photos: Leonard Botello, owner of Truth BBQ in Brenham, Texas, boxes up a brisket sandwich. Brenham is about halfway between Houston and Austin in Washington County. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Smoked meat aficionados often line up early at Truth BBQ, which is open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. until it sells out. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Washington County was home to many of the "Old 300" (the first families of Anglo Texas) and the seat of revolt against Santa Anna's Mexican government, earning the area its "birthplace of Texas" moniker. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Livestock graze along the county's back roads. In the spring, the fields are riotous with wildflowers -- most notably red and yellow Indian blanket and Indian paintbrush and the violet-tinged bluebonnet. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Artisan cheeses, locally produced beef and poultry and craft beer are among the offerings at Home Sweet Farm Market & Biergarten in downtown Brenham. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Julia Hatfield performs at Home Sweet Farm Market & Biergarten on a Friday night. The venue hosts live acts every weekend. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: At Park Street Bakery, kolaches and klobasniky hint at the legacy of the area's Czech immigrant farmers, who flocked to the Brenham area starting in the mid-19th century. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: The historic Simon Theatre has taken on new life as part of The Barnhill Center, a meeting and event space in downtown Brenham. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: About 11 miles northeast of Brenham, the Inn at Dos Brisas provides rustic luxury to overnight guests. The resort is home to an impressive equestrian facility. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Brenham's revitalized, Frank Capra-esque downtown defies the trend toward Walmart-based, chain-dominated edge cities. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Night falls on the Corner Liquor Store, which has been serving Brenham since the 1940s. Hide Caption 11 of 11

It's the Texas of quaint country stores and rope swings and swimming holes, where mama calls the kids home through the screen door of a tin-roofed country house to a rustic kitchen table, where bowls of Blue Bell and cool glasses of fresh-squeezed lemonade await.