Breaking News

CNN 10 - February 1, 2017

Updated 5:46 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

February 1, 2017

We're taking you to the United Kingdom today for a historical look at the special relationship between Britain and the U.S. We're also looking skyward for stories involving a plan to clean up space junk and a nonagenarian who celebrated his birthday by jumping out of a plane.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10