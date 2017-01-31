Story highlights Brady on his parents: "They have been so supportive my entire life"

Houston (CNN) Even though he's back in another Super Bowl, this probably hasn't been the easiest season for Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who got choked up Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night when talking about his father, followed up Tuesday on his emotional response.

"You just have different things that your family goes through throughout the course of your life," he said. "It has been a challenging year for my family for some personal reasons. It will be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend. My mom and dad, they have been so supportive my entire life, and it is nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud."

Brady did not elaborate on those personal reasons, but he did say that he saw his family on Tuesday morning and was excited to see them.

"It is great," Brady said. "We will be in full force. I had to get a lot of tickets this week."

