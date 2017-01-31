Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Roger Federer reacts after defeating his longtime rival, Rafael Nadal, to win the Australian Open final on Sunday, January 29. It was Federer's first Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012. Federer has now won 18 major titles -- the most of any man in the Open era. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Pop star Justin Bieber is smashed into the glass by former hockey star Chris Pronger during a celebrity game in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 28. The game was part of the NHL's all-star festivities. Hide Caption 2 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Dogs compete in the International Dog Sled Races on Saturday, January 28. The event was held over two days in Germany's Black Forest region. Hide Caption 3 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm lies on the 18th green after winning the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday, January 29. It was his first victory on tour. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Houston guard James Harden, center, tries to hang onto the ball as he's guarded by Boston's Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart on Wednesday, January 25. Hide Caption 5 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos French players lift their trophy after winning the World Handball Championship on Sunday, January 29. They defeated Norway 33-26 in the final, which was played in Paris. It is France's sixth world title. Hide Caption 6 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Xavier guard Edmond Sumner drives to the hoop against city rival Cincinnati on Thursday, January 26. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Serena Williams, right, celebrates after defeating her sister Venus to win her seventh Australian Open on Saturday, January 28. Williams has now won 23 major titles, an Open-era record. Hide Caption 8 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos David Mullins falls off Identity Thief during a steeplechase in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, January 29. Hide Caption 9 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos A competitor falls in mud during a Tough Guy event in Perton, England, on Sunday, January 29. The annual charity race includes a cross-country run and various obstacles. Hide Caption 10 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Dejan Zlaticanin lies on the mat after he was knocked out by Mikey Garcia in their lightweight title bout on Saturday, January 28. Both boxers came into the fight undefeated. Hide Caption 11 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney battles Georgia's Haley Clark for a rebound during a college basketball game in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, January 26. Hide Caption 12 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Italian skier Federica Brignone competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. She finished in first. Hide Caption 13 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Will Welch, captain for the Newcastle Falcons, is stopped just short of the line during an Anglo-Welsh Cup match against the Newport Gwent Dragons on Sunday, January 29. Hide Caption 14 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa takes part in a preseason test session near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, January 30. The new season starts in March. Hide Caption 15 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Golden State's Klay Thompson celebrates after hitting a late shot against Portland on Sunday, January 29. Thompson and the Warriors won 113-111. Hide Caption 16 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Jean-Pierre Dick finishes fourth in the Vendee Globe, a solo round-the-world sailing race, on Wednesday, January 25. Hide Caption 17 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Tiger Woods takes a practice swing during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, January 27. Woods missed the cut as he works his way back from a long injury layoff. Hide Caption 18 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Mike Lee falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in Sacramento, California, on Friday, January 27. Hide Caption 19 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Germany's Johannes Rydzek, left, edges his countryman, Eric Frenzel, during a Nordic combined race in Seefeld, Austria, on Friday, January 27. Hide Caption 20 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos France's Nikola Karabatic leaps during a quarterfinal match against Sweden at the World Handball Championship on Tuesday, January 24. Hide Caption 21 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Brendon McCullum, a cricket player with the Brisbane Heat, enters the field of play before a Big Bash League semifinal match in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday, January 25. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Nebraska's Tim Miles coaches his players during a Big Ten game against Purdue on Sunday, January 29. Basketball coaches across the country wore sneakers over the weekend to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Spanish skeleton athlete Ander Mirambell competes in a World Cup event near Berchtesgaden, Germany, on Saturday, January 28. Hide Caption 24 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Philadelphia's Dario Saric, right, takes a shot against Houston on Friday, January 27. Hide Caption 25 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Horses clear a water jump during a race in Leicester, England, on Tuesday, January 24. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Tennessee's Delanie Walker catches a touchdown during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 29. Hide Caption 27 of 29

Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada performs during the exhibition portion of the European Championships on Sunday, January 29. Hide Caption 28 of 29