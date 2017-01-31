What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Pop star Justin Bieber is smashed into the glass by former hockey star Chris Pronger during a celebrity game in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 28. The game was part of the NHL's all-star festivities.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Dogs compete in the International Dog Sled Races on Saturday, January 28. The event was held over two days in Germany's Black Forest region.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm lies on the 18th green after winning the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday, January 29. It was his first victory on tour.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Houston guard James Harden, center, tries to hang onto the ball as he's guarded by Boston's Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart on Wednesday, January 25.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
French players lift their trophy after winning the World Handball Championship on Sunday, January 29. They defeated Norway 33-26 in the final, which was played in Paris. It is France's sixth world title.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Xavier guard Edmond Sumner drives to the hoop against city rival Cincinnati on Thursday, January 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
David Mullins falls off Identity Thief during a steeplechase in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, January 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A competitor falls in mud during a Tough Guy event in Perton, England, on Sunday, January 29. The annual charity race includes a cross-country run and various obstacles.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Dejan Zlaticanin lies on the mat after he was knocked out by Mikey Garcia in their lightweight title bout on Saturday, January 28. Both boxers came into the fight undefeated.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney battles Georgia's Haley Clark for a rebound during a college basketball game in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, January 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Italian skier Federica Brignone competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. She finished in first.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Will Welch, captain for the Newcastle Falcons, is stopped just short of the line during an Anglo-Welsh Cup match against the Newport Gwent Dragons on Sunday, January 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa takes part in a preseason test session near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, January 30. The new season starts in March.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Golden State's Klay Thompson celebrates after hitting a late shot against Portland on Sunday, January 29. Thompson and the Warriors won 113-111.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Jean-Pierre Dick finishes fourth in the Vendee Globe, a solo round-the-world sailing race, on Wednesday, January 25.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Mike Lee falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in Sacramento, California, on Friday, January 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Germany's Johannes Rydzek, left, edges his countryman, Eric Frenzel, during a Nordic combined race in Seefeld, Austria, on Friday, January 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
France's Nikola Karabatic leaps during a quarterfinal match against Sweden at the World Handball Championship on Tuesday, January 24.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Brendon McCullum, a cricket player with the Brisbane Heat, enters the field of play before a Big Bash League semifinal match in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday, January 25.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Spanish skeleton athlete Ander Mirambell competes in a World Cup event near Berchtesgaden, Germany, on Saturday, January 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia's Dario Saric, right, takes a shot against Houston on Friday, January 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Horses clear a water jump during a race in Leicester, England, on Tuesday, January 24.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Tennessee's Delanie Walker catches a touchdown during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada performs during the exhibition portion of the European Championships on Sunday, January 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos