What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

Updated 7:05 AM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

Roger Federer reacts after defeating his longtime rival, Rafael Nadal, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/29/tennis/federer-nadal-australian-open-final-tennis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to win the Australian Open final&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, January 29. It was Federer&#39;s first Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012. Federer has now won 18 major titles -- the most of any man in the Open era.
Pop star Justin Bieber is smashed into the glass by former hockey star Chris Pronger during a celebrity game in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 28. The game was part of the NHL&#39;s all-star festivities.
Dogs compete in the International Dog Sled Races on Saturday, January 28. The event was held over two days in Germany&#39;s Black Forest region.
PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm lies on the 18th green after winning the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday, January 29. It was his first victory on tour.
Houston guard James Harden, center, tries to hang onto the ball as he&#39;s guarded by Boston&#39;s Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart on Wednesday, January 25.
French players lift their trophy after winning the World Handball Championship on Sunday, January 29. They defeated Norway 33-26 in the final, which was played in Paris. It is France&#39;s sixth world title.
Xavier guard Edmond Sumner drives to the hoop against city rival Cincinnati on Thursday, January 26.
Serena Williams, right, celebrates after defeating her sister Venus &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/28/tennis/venus-williams-serena-williams-tennis-graf/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to win her seventh Australian Open&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, January 28. Williams has now won 23 major titles, an Open-era record.
David Mullins falls off Identity Thief during a steeplechase in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, January 29.
A competitor falls in mud during a Tough Guy event in Perton, England, on Sunday, January 29. The annual charity race includes a cross-country run and various obstacles.
Dejan Zlaticanin lies on the mat after he was knocked out by Mikey Garcia in their lightweight title bout on Saturday, January 28. Both boxers came into the fight undefeated.
South Carolina&#39;s Doniyah Cliney battles Georgia&#39;s Haley Clark for a rebound during a college basketball game in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, January 26.
Italian skier Federica Brignone competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. She finished in first.
Will Welch, captain for the Newcastle Falcons, is stopped just short of the line during an Anglo-Welsh Cup match against the Newport Gwent Dragons on Sunday, January 29.
MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa takes part in a preseason test session near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, January 30. The new season starts in March.
Golden State&#39;s Klay Thompson celebrates after hitting a late shot against Portland on Sunday, January 29. Thompson and the Warriors won 113-111.
Jean-Pierre Dick finishes fourth in the Vendee Globe, a solo round-the-world sailing race, on Wednesday, January 25.
Tiger Woods takes a practice swing during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, January 27. Woods &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/sport/tiger-woods-torrey-pines-pga-tour-comeback-2017/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;missed the cut&lt;/a&gt; as he works his way back from a long injury layoff.
Mike Lee falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in Sacramento, California, on Friday, January 27.
Germany&#39;s Johannes Rydzek, left, edges his countryman, Eric Frenzel, during a Nordic combined race in Seefeld, Austria, on Friday, January 27.
France&#39;s Nikola Karabatic leaps during a quarterfinal match against Sweden at the World Handball Championship on Tuesday, January 24.
Brendon McCullum, a cricket player with the Brisbane Heat, enters the field of play before a Big Bash League semifinal match in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday, January 25.
Nebraska&#39;s Tim Miles coaches his players during a Big Ten game against Purdue on Sunday, January 29. Basketball coaches across the country &lt;a href=&quot;http://coaches.acsevents.org/site/PageServer/?pagename=CVC_Home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wore sneakers over the weekend&lt;/a&gt; to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.
Spanish skeleton athlete Ander Mirambell competes in a World Cup event near Berchtesgaden, Germany, on Saturday, January 28.
Philadelphia&#39;s Dario Saric, right, takes a shot against Houston on Friday, January 27.
Horses clear a water jump during a race in Leicester, England, on Tuesday, January 24.
Tennessee&#39;s Delanie Walker catches a touchdown during the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 29.
Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada performs during the exhibition portion of the European Championships on Sunday, January 29.
People take photos of a 3-D light show projected onto water spray in Houston on Sunday, January 29. Houston is hosting the Super Bowl on February 5. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0124/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 23 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
