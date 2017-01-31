Story highlights St. Louis team ordered to pay rivals $2 million, hand over draft picks

(CNN) Major League Baseball has ruled that the St. Louis Cardinals have to hand over their top two draft picks and pay the Houston Astros $2 million after Chris Correa, the team's former director of scouting was found guilty of hacking the rival team's player roster.

CNN St. Louis affiliate KSDK reports that the MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ordered the unprecedented fine and draft pick ruling as a matter of the League's policy.

"Although Mr. Correa's conduct was not authorized by the Cardinals, as a matter of MLB policy I am holding the Cardinals responsible for his conduct," Manfred wrote.

"Mr. Correa held positions in the Cardinals' front office that enabled him to have input into his club's decisions and processes.

"As a result, I am holding the club vicariously liable for his misconduct."

