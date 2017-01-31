Story highlights Family of slain terrror leader, Anwar Al-Awalki, said that his eight-year old daughter was killed in raid

First on CNN: UAE special forces joined US Navy SEALs in the assault on the al Qaeda compound

Washington (CNN) Nawar Anwar Al-Awlaki, the eight-year-old daughter of former al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Anwar al-Awlaki was killed in a joint American-UAE raid against the terror group Sunday according to the girl's family.

Anwar Al-Awalki, a US-born cleric who directed attacks against the US, was killed in a targeted drone strike in 2011.

Multiple US officials told CNN that an assessment of civilian casualties is still ongoing and that there was no hard intelligence yet to suggest that al-Awlaki's daughter was killed.

The raid also resulted in the death of US Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens who was fatally wounded in a firefight that saw three other US service members wounded and 14 al Qaeda fighters killed.

Initial reports conducted by the elite special operations force that carried out the mission found no evidence of civilian casualties but a US official told CNN that subsequent intelligence led the military to believe that there was a high likelihood that some civilians were killed.

