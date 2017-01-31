These Americans think God had a hand in the election

Story highlights White evangelical Protestants were most likely to think God played a role

Republicans outnumbered Democrats in this belief

(CNN) God comes in handy for a lot of things. And for many people, it would make sense that the Almighty might stack the deck when it comes to the trials of this mortal Earth.

Indeed, a new study shows a sizable number of Americans believe God had a role in determining the outcome of the 2016 election.

The study, conducted by the non-partisan Public Religion Research Institute , surveyed Americans by party lines and religious beliefs and asked them what role, if any, God played in the election.

According to their research, 45% of Republicans believe God wanted to "Make America Great Again." Only 18% of Democrats agreed.

When it came to religion, white evangelical Protestants were the most likely to believe God had a hand in the election. Almost six in 10 responded that God played a "major" role in Donald Trump's victory, while 14% said he played a "minor" role.

Read More