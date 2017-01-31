Breaking News

These Americans think God had a hand in the election

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 3:46 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

The will of the people? Or the unseen hand of God?
Story highlights

  • White evangelical Protestants were most likely to think God played a role
  • Republicans outnumbered Democrats in this belief

(CNN)God comes in handy for a lot of things. And for many people, it would make sense that the Almighty might stack the deck when it comes to the trials of this mortal Earth.

Indeed, a new study shows a sizable number of Americans believe God had a role in determining the outcome of the 2016 election.
The study, conducted by the non-partisan Public Religion Research Institute, surveyed Americans by party lines and religious beliefs and asked them what role, if any, God played in the election.
    According to their research, 45% of Republicans believe God wanted to "Make America Great Again." Only 18% of Democrats agreed.
    When it came to religion, white evangelical Protestants were the most likely to believe God had a hand in the election. Almost six in 10 responded that God played a "major" role in Donald Trump's victory, while 14% said he played a "minor" role.
    Other faith groups had smaller numbers in these two categories. The groups least likely to believe in God's home cooking were Catholics, with 21% saying he played a "major role," and unaffiliated Americans, only 8% of whom held this belief.
    In general, though, more than a quarter of Americans believe God was majorly involved.