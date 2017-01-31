US rips 'irresponsible' Iran after missile test

(CNN) US officials sharply condemned Iran on Tuesday as "provocative" and "irresponsible" after it conducted its first missile test since President Donald Trump took office.

A US defense official told CNN the medium-range missile was launched on Sunday, and that the test failed, posing no threat to the US or its allies in the region.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, had strong words for Iran following UN Security Council discussions on reports of Iran conducting a ballistic missile test.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," Haley said. "We will act accordingly ... we will be loud."

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement Tuesday that the US is "well aware of and deeply troubled by Iran's longstanding provocative and irresponsible activities."

