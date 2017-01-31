US rips 'irresponsible' Iran after missile test

(CNN) The US State Department sharply condemned Iran on Tuesday as "provocative" and "irresponsible" after it conducted its first missile test since President Donald Trump took office.

A US defense official told CNN the medium-range missile was launched on Sunday, and that the test failed, posing no threat to the US or its allies in the region.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement Tuesday that the US is "well aware of and deeply troubled by Iran's longstanding provocative and irresponsible activities."

Toner added that Iran must fully implement UN resolution 2231, which is not part of the Iran nuclear deal but "calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology."

The UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting Tuesday to discuss the test, which the US said involved a ballistic missile.

