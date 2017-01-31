Trumpolicy: Day 12

Washington (CNN) After a dozen days of the Trump administration, Senate Democrats are fed up enough that they've decided to boycott some committee votes. This may delay the Obamacare repeal and replacement plans, as Tom Price will probably need to wait another week before being confirmed as HHS secretary. At midnight, the fairy godmother (and the US government) will no longer allow any more Obamacare enrollees. As the deadline approaches, some are wondering if it's the last enrollment period ever for Obamacare.

ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK TODAY ...

CYBERSECURITY -- President Donald Trump was expected to take executive action on cybersecurity, but so far, it hasn't happened.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY 12 ...

OBAMACARE

The vote on Price will happen -- just not Tuesday after Democrats refused to show up for the committee vote.

Protests against the repeal of Obamacare on Capitol Hill resulted in the arrest of 47 protesters, according to organizers.

Obamacare enrollment ends late Tuesday night, perhaps for the last time ever. Signups are ahead of last year.

The Huffington Post spoke to an operator

on the Obamacare help line who reports, "It's heartbreaking, because we can't tell these people that it will be OK, because we don't know if it will be OK." The operator reports, however, that not everyone calling is panicking. In Springfield, Illinois, the Obamacare fight has come between Rep. Rodney Davis, who wants to repeal Obamacare, and his sister, who spoke out in favor of Affordable Care Act at a rally. "We agree to disagree, and we're going to put family over politics," she said.

It looks like the Cassidy/Collins replacement plan is having a tough time winning over conservatives. The Federalist has "4 ways the Patient Freedom Act is worse than Obamacare."

Sen. Orrin Hatch told spoke to reporters about the Trump administration's role in crafting a plan to replace Obamacare: "I'm not quite sure what they're going to do. The administration ... I think that the leader and the two leaders of Congress are trying to come together on what we can do on a plan. I think the White House is kind of molding it and working with us."

Trump met with pharma CEOs and told them he wants to see lower drug prices. How? Press secretary Sean Spicer said at Tuesday's White House press conference that Trump's business and negotiating skills will make it happen.

IMMIGRATION

If Philadelphia wants to remain a "sanctuary city," it'll need to contend with more than Trump -- state legislators are also taking aim at the City of Brotherly Love. Philly's mayor thinks being a sanctuary city helps cut crime because undocumented witnesses are willing to come forward.

The Washington Post reports

the administration is circulating drafts of additional executive actions that would change the visa process and target immigrants -- and potential immigrants -- who receive public assistance. India responded to the potential H1-B changes. NPR took the executive order that has caused all of the controversy and annotated it line-by-line.

IMMIGRATION/TRADE

One of the countries on Trump's ban list, Iraq, is the sixth-biggest source of US oil imports. But the ban could damage wider American economic interests. About 6% of US trade is conducted with Muslim-majority countries. Iraq's Prime Minister said he won't retaliate against the US's travel ban.

TRADE

Peter Navarro's tough talk on Germany has already drawn a response from the Chancellor. Angela Merkel took issue with the notion that her country is manipulating the Euro.

A New York Times economic columnist said war with China is more likely than it was before Trump's election.

The pharma CEOs seem to have learned to follow an important script that begins with emphasizing US jobs.

INFRASTRUCTURE

At least one Trump nominee has broad, bipartisan support. Elaine Chao was confirmed by a 93 to 6 Senate vote to be the secretary of transportation.

Forbes took the 50 proposed projects circulating and put them into some graphics -- it's notably rail heavy.

Blumenthal's $1T infrastructure plan that he announced Monday will create 15 million new jobs, he said.

INFRASTRUCTURE/ENERGY -- -- E&E News has energy group leaders saying 'no thanks' to public funds for some of the proposed infrastructure projects.

ENVIRONMENT/ENERGY -- The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the nominations of Rick Perry and Ryan Zinke to be energy and interior secretaries, respectively.

LOOKING AHEAD TO WEDNESDAY...

OBAMACARE/TRADE/TAX CUTS -- Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin Hatch speaks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at 8:30 a.m. ET on Obamacare, taxes and trade.

INFRASTRUCTURE -- The House Transportation Committee holds a 10 a.m. ET hearing on transportation infrastructure needs with testimony from CEOs of FedEx, Cargill and BMW as well as heads of AFL-CIO and Vermeer.

TAX CUTS/ENERGY/ENVIRONMENT -- Committee votes are scheduled for OMB nominee Mick Mulvaney and EPA nominee Scott Pruitt.