Breaking News

First on CNN: Treasury secretary nominee's foreign money links bring new scrutiny

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

Updated 4:08 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senator offers Valium at hearing
Senator offers Valium at hearing

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator offers Valium at hearing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Washington (CNN)Senate Democrats are raising questions about whether Steve Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, deliberately misled lawmakers at his confirmation hearing.

The concerns center on the extent of foreign investment in a series of finance entities Mnuchin helped manage, including one based offshore in the Cayman Islands, aides tell CNN.
It's an issue -- which Democratic aides and lawmakers say hasn't been addressed in subsequent follow-up questions in the weeks since -- that has raised concern about the extent of the influence those investors may hold, and the potential for conflicts of interest not unlike what has tailed Trump throughout his campaign. On its face, it echoes a prime point of contention for Democrats probing all of Trump's Cabinet picks, many of whom boast extensive private business and finance ties.
But Mnuchin is slated to be the Trump Administration's top economic official, making those ties even more susceptible to potential conflicts, aides say -- the types of potential conflicts Mnuchin himself appeared to draw attention to inadvertently during his confirmation hearing.
    Senate Democrats boycotting HHS, Treasury nominees
    Read More
    The focus has trained on a series of finance entities, all offshoots of the hedge fund run by Mnuchin up until he was selected as Trump's pick to be the country's economic point person.

    Foreign investors

    Asked specifically about the investment makeup of the offshore entity during his hearing, Mnuchin repeatedly said it was created to provide opportunities for pension funds and non-profits to invest. There were also "a small number of foreign investors," Mnuchin told lawmakers.
    But the offshore entity and a series of other finance vehicles, some of which weren't originally disclosed by Mnuchin during the financial disclosure process, hold gross assets of more than $240 million, according to an SEC filing reviewed by CNN. Significant percentages of each were held by foreign investors, according to the filing, and one was 100 percent owned by foreign investors.
    Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds
    Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds

      JUST WATCHED

      Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds 01:03
    Mnuchin's failure to initially disclose his relationship with the funds, along with his minimizing the scope of foreign investment in them during the hearing, has Democrats questioning whether it was part of a deliberate effort to steer them away.
    "Misleading -- and that's the most charitable way you could say it," Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said of Mnuchin's explanation during an interview. "You walked away thinking that almost the only people were churches and pensions (investing in those entities.)"
    One fund, Dune Capital International LTD., listed a gross asset value of $35.1 million in the 2013 disclosure. The disclosure, which identifies Mnuchin as one of three "Partners and Directors" of the Cayman Islands-based entity, claims 28% of the underlying fund ownership came from foreign investors, according to the SEC filing reviewed by CNN.
    The real estate mogul's architect: Bannon's influence swells
    A second US-based entity with $18.4 million in gross asset value, DE International Holdings LLC, is listed as 100% owned by "non-US persons," according to the SEC filing.
    Dune Entertainment Holdings LLC, which had a gross asset value of $124.8 million, listed 43% of its ownership as coming from foreign persons or entities. Two additional entities, Dune Entertainment International and Dune Entertainment LP, held in total nearly $62 million in gross asset value. The underlying assets were 100% and 43% beneficially owned by non-US persons, respectively. The portfolio played a role, at least in part, in the financing of Mnuchin's extensive financing of Hollywood projects.
    "We're talking about foreign investors," Wyden said. "I don't have a lot of evidence right now that all these non-profits and pensions were interested in investing in movies."
    The foreign investment in the offshoots was entirely legal and isn't required to be disclosed. But Mnuchin's role in the entities was supposed to be disclosed to the committee. It wasn't. At least not until the Democratic investigative staff on the panel discovered the SEC document.

    Missing paperwork

    Mnuchin, for his part, blamed the missing paperwork on the byzantine nature of the disclosure process. In a private interview with committee staff, aides said, Mnuchin acknowledged that his responses to the committee had not, as he had stated, been "true, accurate and complete." He twice was forced to revise his initial disclosure questionnaire. He stated his role in the entities was "inadvertently missed" during the disclosure process.
    Mnuchin's confirmation spokesman didn't respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. A White House official said the SEC filing, along with the rest of Mnuchin's extensive financial documentation, is now available for anyone to see.
    South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley takes the oath of office as she becomes the US Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, January 25. She was joined by US Sen. Marco Rubio and staffer Rebecca Schimsa as she was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    UN AmbassadorSouth Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley takes the oath of office as she becomes the US Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, January 25. She was joined by US Sen. Marco Rubio and staffer Rebecca Schimsa as she was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/haley-un-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;During her confirmation hearing,&lt;/a&gt; Haley rapped the UN for its treatment of Israel and indicated that she thinks the US should reconsider its contribution of 22% of the annual budget. &quot;The UN and its specialized agencies have had numerous successes,&quot; Haley said. &quot;However, any honest assessment also finds an institution that is often at odds with American national interests and American taxpayers. ... I will take an outsider&#39;s look at the institution.&quot;
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    UN AmbassadorDuring her confirmation hearing, Haley rapped the UN for its treatment of Israel and indicated that she thinks the US should reconsider its contribution of 22% of the annual budget. "The UN and its specialized agencies have had numerous successes," Haley said. "However, any honest assessment also finds an institution that is often at odds with American national interests and American taxpayers. ... I will take an outsider's look at the institution."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Mike Pompeo is joined by his wife, Susan, as he is sworn in as CIA director on Monday, January 23. Pompeo, who is vacating his seat in the US House, was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/23/politics/mike-pompeo-cia-director-confirmation-vote/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confirmed by the Senate&lt;/a&gt; in a 66-32 vote.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    CIA DirectorMike Pompeo is joined by his wife, Susan, as he is sworn in as CIA director on Monday, January 23. Pompeo, who is vacating his seat in the US House, was confirmed by the Senate in a 66-32 vote.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Pompeo is sworn in at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/mike-pompeo-cia-director-hearing-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing.&lt;/a&gt; Along with Russia, Pompeo said other global threats include Iran&#39;s growing influence in the Middle East, ISIS&#39; grip over major urban areas, and the conflict in Syria.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    CIA DirectorPompeo is sworn in at his confirmation hearing. Along with Russia, Pompeo said other global threats include Iran's growing influence in the Middle East, ISIS' grip over major urban areas, and the conflict in Syria.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President Trump&#39;s pick for defense secretary, is sworn in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/20/politics/senate-trump-cabinet-confirmations/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after being confirmed by a 98-1 vote&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of DefenseRetired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President Trump's pick for defense secretary, is sworn in after being confirmed by a 98-1 vote on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/james-mattis-defense-confirmation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;emerged from his confirmation hearing &lt;/a&gt;with broad support after he took a strong posture against Russian President Vladimir Putin and answered tough questions on women and gays in combat.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of DefenseMattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He emerged from his confirmation hearing with broad support after he took a strong posture against Russian President Vladimir Putin and answered tough questions on women and gays in combat.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly signs his confirmation letter on January 20. He is joined by his wife, Karen, and Vice President Pence.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of Homeland SecurityRetired Marine Gen. John Kelly signs his confirmation letter on January 20. He is joined by his wife, Karen, and Vice President Pence.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Kelly testifies &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/john-kelly-homeland-security-senate-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at his hearing.&lt;/a&gt; He was previously the head of US Southern Command, which is responsible for all military activities in South America and Central America.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of Homeland SecurityKelly testifies at his hearing. He was previously the head of US Southern Command, which is responsible for all military activities in South America and Central America.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    US Rep. Mick Mulvaney testifies before the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday, January 24. Mulvaney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/politics/mick-mulvaney-hearings-omb/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;didn&#39;t back off his views&lt;/a&gt; that entitlement programs need revamping to survive -- and he didn&#39;t back away from some of his past statements on the matter. Trump, during his campaign, pledged not to touch Social Security or Medicare.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Director, Office of Management and BudgetUS Rep. Mick Mulvaney testifies before the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday, January 24. Mulvaney didn't back off his views that entitlement programs need revamping to survive -- and he didn't back away from some of his past statements on the matter. Trump, during his campaign, pledged not to touch Social Security or Medicare.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, speaks during her confirmation hearing on January 24. She was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/linda-mcmahon-picked-to-be-small-business-administrator/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;chosen by Trump&lt;/a&gt; to lead the Small Business Administration.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Small Business AdministrationLinda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, speaks during her confirmation hearing on January 24. She was chosen by Trump to lead the Small Business Administration.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, President Trump&#39;s pick for energy secretary, is sworn in before his confirmation hearing on Thursday, January 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/19/politics/rick-perry-hearing-energy-department/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;During his testimony,&lt;/a&gt; Perry cast himself as an advocate for a range of energy sources, noting that he presided over the nation&#39;s leading energy-producing state. He also said he regrets once calling for the Energy Department&#39;s elimination.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of EnergyFormer Texas Gov. Rick Perry, President Trump's pick for energy secretary, is sworn in before his confirmation hearing on Thursday, January 19. During his testimony, Perry cast himself as an advocate for a range of energy sources, noting that he presided over the nation's leading energy-producing state. He also said he regrets once calling for the Energy Department's elimination.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Steven Mnuchin arrives for his confirmation hearing on January 19. Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/19/news/economy/mnuchin-treasury-confirmation-hearing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;faced policy questions&lt;/a&gt; about taxes, the debt ceiling and banking regulation.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of the TreasurySteven Mnuchin arrives for his confirmation hearing on January 19. Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, faced policy questions about taxes, the debt ceiling and banking regulation.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    US Rep. Tom Price testifies at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 18. Price &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/politics/tom-price-nomination-hearing-finance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has confronted accusations&lt;/a&gt; of investing in companies related to his legislative work in Congress -- and in some cases, repealing financial benefits from those investments. Price has firmly denied any wrongdoing and insists that he has taken steps to avoid any conflicts of interests.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of Health and Human ServicesUS Rep. Tom Price testifies at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 18. Price has confronted accusations of investing in companies related to his legislative work in Congress -- and in some cases, repealing financial benefits from those investments. Price has firmly denied any wrongdoing and insists that he has taken steps to avoid any conflicts of interests.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general who has been nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/18/politics/scott-pruitt-epa-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; on January 18. Pruitt said he doesn&#39;t believe climate change is a hoax, but he didn&#39;t indicate he would take swift action to address environmental issues that may contribute to climate change. He said there is still debate over how to respond.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Administrator, Environmental Protection AgencyScott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general who has been nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies at his confirmation hearing on January 18. Pruitt said he doesn't believe climate change is a hoax, but he didn't indicate he would take swift action to address environmental issues that may contribute to climate change. He said there is still debate over how to respond.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Wilbur Ross, center, waits to be introduced by US Sen. Marco Rubio, right, at his confirmation hearing on January 18. Ross is a billionaire investor &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/30/investing/wilbur-ross-commerce-secretary-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;known for buying up distressed and failing companies.&lt;/a&gt; At his confirmation hearing, he said he wants countries that resort to &quot;malicious&quot; trading tactics to be &quot;severely&quot; punished. Specifically, he &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/18/investing/wilbur-ross-hearing-trump-commerce-secretary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pointed the finger at China,&lt;/a&gt; whom he called &quot;the most protectionist country of very large countries.&quot;
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of CommerceWilbur Ross, center, waits to be introduced by US Sen. Marco Rubio, right, at his confirmation hearing on January 18. Ross is a billionaire investor known for buying up distressed and failing companies. At his confirmation hearing, he said he wants countries that resort to "malicious" trading tactics to be "severely" punished. Specifically, he pointed the finger at China, whom he called "the most protectionist country of very large countries."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Betsy DeVos, a top Republican donor and school-choice activist,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/betsy-devos-education-secretary-hearing/index.html&quot;&gt; prepares to testify&lt;/a&gt; at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 17. DeVos &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/betsy-devos-education-nominee-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stood firm in her long-held beliefs&lt;/a&gt; that parents -- not the government -- should be able to choose where to send children to school, pledging to push voucher programs if she is confirmed.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of EducationBetsy DeVos, a top Republican donor and school-choice activist, prepares to testify at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 17. DeVos stood firm in her long-held beliefs that parents -- not the government -- should be able to choose where to send children to school, pledging to push voucher programs if she is confirmed.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    US Rep. Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, is sworn in before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/ryan-zinke-interior-secretary-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; on January 17. He pledged to review Obama administration actions that limit oil and gas drilling in Alaska, and he said he does not believe climate change is a hoax.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of the InteriorUS Rep. Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, is sworn in before his confirmation hearing on January 17. He pledged to review Obama administration actions that limit oil and gas drilling in Alaska, and he said he does not believe climate change is a hoax.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Ben Carson greets his granddaughter Tesora prior to testifying before the Senate Committee of Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday, January 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/ben-carson-hud-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;In his opening statement,&lt;/a&gt; the renowned neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate noted that he was raised by a single mother who had a &quot;third-grade education&quot; and made the case that he understands the issues facing the millions of people who rely on HUD programs.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of Housing and Urban DevelopmentBen Carson greets his granddaughter Tesora prior to testifying before the Senate Committee of Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday, January 12. In his opening statement, the renowned neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate noted that he was raised by a single mother who had a "third-grade education" and made the case that he understands the issues facing the millions of people who rely on HUD programs.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Elaine Chao, Trump&#39;s pick for transportation secretary, testifies at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/elaine-chao-transportation-secretary-hearing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her confirmation hearing&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, January 11. Chao was deputy secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush and labor secretary under George W. Bush.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of TransportationElaine Chao, Trump's pick for transportation secretary, testifies at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 11. Chao was deputy secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush and labor secretary under George W. Bush.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump&#39;s nominee for secretary of state, testifies during his confirmation hearing in Washington on January 11. Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/tillerson-confirmation-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drew a sharp line between his views and those of his future boss,&lt;/a&gt; denouncing Russian aggression in cyberspace and in Ukraine.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Secretary of StateFormer ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, testifies during his confirmation hearing in Washington on January 11. Tillerson drew a sharp line between his views and those of his future boss, denouncing Russian aggression in cyberspace and in Ukraine.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    US Sen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in prior to his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 10.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Attorney GeneralUS Sen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in prior to his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 10.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    In his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/jeff-sessions-confirmation-hearing-expectations/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wide-ranging hearing,&lt;/a&gt; Sessions pledged to recuse himself from all investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a &quot;contentious&quot; campaign season. He also defended his views of the Supreme Court&#39;s Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, saying he doesn&#39;t agree with it but would respect it.
    Photos: Trump's nominees and their confirmation hearings
    Attorney GeneralIn his wide-ranging hearing, Sessions pledged to recuse himself from all investigations involving Hillary Clinton based on inflammatory comments he made during a "contentious" campaign season. He also defended his views of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, saying he doesn't agree with it but would respect it.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    01 Nikki Haley sworn-in 012501 Nikki Haley confirmation hearing 0118pompeo swearing in04 Pompeo testifies 011201 Mattis 012006 Mattis testifies 011201 John Kelly conformation letter09 trump confirmations - kelly02 Mulvaney confirmation hearing 012402 Linda McMahon confirmation hearing06 Rick Perry committee hearing 011903 Steven Mnuchin confirmation hearing 011902 Tom Price confirmation hearing 011802 Scott Pruitt confirmation hearing 011803 Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing 011802 betsy devos confirmation hearing 011702 zinke confirmation hearing04 Carson testifies 011202 Elaine Chao testifies05 tillerson confirmation 011101 trump confirmations - sessions03 trump confirmations - sessions
    "Mr. Mnuchin has followed all the necessary rules and regulations for his confirmation process," the official said in a statement. "All of this information is now publicly available and can be found by anyone who wishes to look at Mr. Mnuchin's financial records."
    Mnuchin, as it currently stands, is on track to be confirmed.No Republican has voiced opposition to his nomination and unified GOP support alone will ensure confirmation. But Democrats are already throwing procedural roadblocks in the nomination's way, refusing to agree to the scheduled committee consideration of his nomination Monday night and then boycotting a Tuesday meeting to vote on the nomination entirely.
    The tactics were deemed by Sen. Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the panel, as "amazingly stupid." Yet it underscores the clear desire to hold up the nomination by any means necessary.
    Donald Trump's early crisis
    But it was Mnuchin's characterization of the makeup of the offshore entity during the hearing that has drawn the most scrutiny. Wyden pursued the issue in follow-up written questions, asking for the exact ration of investment "at their peak, that were made by pension fund and non-profits versus other investors."
    Mnuchin responded, in answers provided to CNN by an aide, that he was unable to provide an "exact characterization of the underlying investors" because of the structure of the fund.
    "However, I do know that approximately 20% of the fund consisted of individuals, family companies, or trusts that were true foreign entities," Mnuchin said.
    That answer, according to Wyden, wasn't adequate. His committee staff is seeking a more thorough response.

    Hurdles

    The issues raised by Wyden, specifically on the appearance of conflicts of interest, threaten to create new hurdles for Trump's selected economic point person before he can take his position in the Cabinet. "What I've been concerned about is we've been talking about vastly bigger sums of money and lack of transparency this year than you saw in 2009," said Wyden, as he compared his concerns over Mnuchin's offshore interests to those of President Barack Obama's nominees."Treasury plays a critical role in enforcing the regulations to increase transparency," the Oregon Democrat said.
    Chao confirmed as transportation secretary
    The focus on the foreign investment in the funds tied to Mnuchin is a turn from the confirmation hearing itself, where Democrats repeatedly tried to pin down Mnuchin on whether his use of offshore entities was done for tax avoidance purposes. Mnuchin, in large part, batted the queries away, defending his right to do just that, criticizing the existing system and pledging to lawmakers to help them fix loopholes if confirmed.
    "In the hedge fund world, these are only set up to make the accountants rich and I would love to work with the IRS to close these tax issues that make no sense," Mnuchin told lawmakers. But in pushing back on the tax avoidance allegations, he opened the door to the scrutiny he now faces.
    Senate grills Treasury pick on foreclosures
    Senate grills Treasury pick on foreclosures

      JUST WATCHED

      Senate grills Treasury pick on foreclosures

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Senate grills Treasury pick on foreclosures 03:09
    "I want to say that is important that the committee and American public understand that this was done so that different entities could invest here," Mnuchin told lawmakers. "Sometimes it had nothing to do with taxes and had to do with what they could invest in and what they could not invest in."
    The primary reason, he explained, was to open the door to pension funds and nonprofits.
    "It's real chutzpah to say, 'Hey, we're doing this to help churches and non-profits,' " Wyden added.
    The issue of foreign influence surrounded Trump himself throughout the campaign into the opening days of his time in office. Trump, who hasn't released his tax returns, has faced questions about his business connections with foreign investors, businesses and governments. It was a potential problem posed directly to Mnuchin during his confirmation hearing by Sen. Claire McCaskill. Should, McCaskill asked, lawmakers and top government officials have a full understanding of the new president's foreign entanglements?
    Mnuchin responded that McCaskill "had a valid point about foreign debt and understanding foreign things."
    "If I'm confirmed, I will research that and get back to you," Mnuchin pledged.