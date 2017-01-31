Ousted State Department official tells colleagues keep the faith

(CNN) An outgoing top State Department official told his colleagues on Tuesday to stay in their posts to defend the US Constitution and protect America from "all enemies foreign and domestic," in a thinly veiled critique of the Trump administration.

"A policy without professionals is by definition an amateur policy. You have to help make the choices that bring this country forward," Tom Countryman, the outgoing Undersecretary for Arms Control, said in a farewell address at the State Department.

Countryman's remarks came as roughly 900 career diplomats and State Department civil servants from around the world criticized the Trump administration's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees in a formal "dissent memo" to the State Department.

He did not mention President Donald Trump or speak directly to the executive order, but State Department officials present understood his meaning when he said the Statue of Liberty "is not only a magnet for immigrants, it is a projector. It shines the promise of democracy around the world."

"If we wall ourselves off from the world, we will extinguish that projection of liberty just as surely as the Gospel says, 'If you put your lamp under a bushel basket,'" he said.

