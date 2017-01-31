Hatch: Trump doesn't seem to have separate Obamacare plan

Story highlights Hatch is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee

His comments after he met in person with Trump last week to discuss a number of policy areas

(CNN) President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted the progress he is making on overhauling Obamacare in recent weeks.

He has said he was putting finishing touches on a plan that would provide "insurance for everybody" and would submit a proposal as soon as his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is confirmed.

But according to Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, a key player in the GOP's efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, there may not be a Trump Obamacare plan.

"No. That's not my understanding," Hatch told CNN Tuesday afternoon when asked whether he believes Trump or his administration is working on a separate Obamacare proposal. "I don't know what they have in mind other than they know it isn't going to work."

Hatch's comments after he met in person with Trump last week to discuss a number of policy areas. The Utah Republican is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which plays a central role in considering health care-related legislation and also oversees the nomination of the HHS secretary.

