Pelosi to talk Trump, Democratic resistance

Watch Nancy Pelosi at a CNN Town Hall Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

(CNN) As progressive anger with President Donald Trump spills over, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top lawmakers are attempting to channel the resistance into legislative victories.

The California Democrat is set to participate in a CNN town hall Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, where she'll discuss the party's role in Trump's presidency. Her appearance will come shortly after Trump announces his first nomination to the Supreme Court.

Out of power and without the same procedural tools that Senate Democrats have to block Trump's actions, House Democrats' strength comes mostly from the party's ability to stick together when Republicans fracture.

She and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led Democratic lawmakers in a protest Monday outside the Supreme Court building against Trump's executive order banning travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim nations.

Read More