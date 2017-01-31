Mark Cuban: Trump travel ban 'half-a**ed, half-baked'

(CNN) Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban on Tuesday night bashed President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, saying he believes the plan will do more harm than good.

Asked by CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" whether the ban would hurt the United States, the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star responded, "Totally."

"Look, let's just be real clear," Cuban said, "the ban was half-assed and half-baked."

Trump signed an executive order Friday night to keep refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations out for three months.

Cuban criticized Trump over the rollout of the plan, saying, "It wasn't thought out, it was rushed, it was ridiculous. And when something like that happens, it calls into question the management skills of the guy in charge."

