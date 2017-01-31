Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Jeff Sessions nomination

Story highlights Democrats have fought Sessions' nomination

He is expected to be advanced to the full Senate

Washington (CNN) The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting Tuesday morning on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, a politically charged pick that's receiving even more scrutiny in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

The panel is expected to approve and advance Sessions for a vote in the full Senate

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley opened the session with a pre-emptive defense of Sessions.

JUST WATCHED Sessions grills Yates on duty (2015) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sessions grills Yates on duty (2015) 05:34

"He knows the department better than any nominee for attorney general, he's a man of his word, and most importantly he will enforce the law no matter whether he would have supported that law as a member of the Senate," Grassley, R-Iowa, said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, lit into Sessions by tying him to the travel ban and other actions from the new Trump administration.

Read More