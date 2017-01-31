Flynn takes a page from Colin Powell at NSC

(CNN) Amid controversy over the reshuffling of the National Security Council, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn penned a memo to the each of the Cabinet departments in the NSC striking a conciliatory tone.

The NSC staff "must accurately consider the views and respect the equities of all our government's departments and agencies," Flynn wrote on Monday.

His memo also referenced former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served as National Security Adviser under President Ronald Reagan.

"(Powell) told the secretaries of state and defense and other principals that he worked for them. In that spirit, I promise that our team will adhere to a disciplined process that will be of the highest standards," Flynn said.

In the past, Flynn has broached ambitious reforms of the NSC staff, calling its structure under the last administration "bloated" and inefficient.

