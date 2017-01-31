White House tries to course correct after messy travel restriction rollout

Story highlights White House sources tell CNN the President himself was unhappy with the way it was executed

Kellyanne Conway is expected to take more control of the communications strategy

Washington (CNN) For those in the White House yearning for a more controlled structure than existed in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the messy rollout of the executive order restricting travel into the US may have been a gift.

White House sources tell CNN the President himself was unhappy with the way it was executed -- particularly the backlash caused by poor communication to key agencies and members of Congress.

According to sources familiar with internal White House conversations, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus will now take more control of the systems dealing with basic functions, like executive orders.

The way one source described it: Priebus already technically had the authority, but clearly the staff needed a reminder "not to color outside their lines."

The same source said the executive order on travel restrictions, written largely by Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller, was moved too quickly without "reading in" people who could have helped execute it more cleanly.

