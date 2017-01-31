Donald Trump UK state visit to be debated in Parliament

Story highlights Vote to take place on February 20

London (CNN) Members of the UK parliament are to hold a debate on President Donald Trump's controversial state visit.

The debate, which will be held in the House of Commons on February 20, comes after a petition calling for the invite to be scrapped attracted over 1.6 million signatures.

A counter petition, supporting Trump's visit, will also be discussed, after it gathered the support of more than the required 100,000 signatures required to trigger a debate in Parliament.

Protests took place across the UK Monday with thousands turning out to protest against Trump's potential visit in which he would be expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

