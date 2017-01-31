Trump trip canceled; Harley-Davidson wasn't comfortable with likely protests, per source

Story highlights Trump's Milwaukee trip is canceled

He was to visit a Harley-Davidson factory

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will not head to Milwaukee for a previously scheduled visit of a Harley-Davidson factory after the company decided it wasn't comfortable hosting him amid planned protests, an administration official said Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory Thursday where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing.

The visit had not been publicly announced, but White House staffers were already on the ground in Milwaukee setting up for Trump's planned visit to the factory on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed Trump is not expected to go to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Harley-Davidson issued a statement Tuesday night saying they "don't have, nor did we have, a scheduled visit from the President this week at any of our facilities."

Read More