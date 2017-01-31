Trump trip canceled; Harley-Davidson wasn't comfortable with likely protests

Story highlights Trump's Milwaukee trip is canceled

He was to visit a Harley-Davidson factory

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will not head to Milwaukee for a previously scheduled visit of a Harley-Davidson factory after the company decided it wasn't comfortable hosting him amid planned protests, an administration official said Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory Thursday where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed Trump is not expected to go to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Harley-Davidson did not immediately respond to CNN requests for comment.

