Trump trip canceled; Harley-Davidson wasn't comfortable with likely protests

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 5:46 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will not head to Milwaukee for a previously scheduled visit of a Harley-Davidson factory after the company decided it wasn't comfortable hosting him amid planned protests, an administration official said Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory Thursday where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing.
    Large protests have been in the works in recent days, particularly in light of Trump's executive order issuing an immigration ban.
    It was the threat of protests, and not Trump's planned signing of executive orders, that made Harley-Davidson uncomfortable, the official said.