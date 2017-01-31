Christie says Trump travel ban rollout was 'terrible'

Story highlights Christie demurred when asked about his concerns over Trump's senior staff

Christie also pushed back on the charge that Trump's executive order amounted to a "Muslim ban"

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday slammed the rollout of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, saying it was "terrible" even if the President's intentions were good.

"The rollout of this executive order was terrible," Christie told reporters in Newark, New Jersey. "The right people were not involved or consulted. There was confusion in the enforcement that went on here."

Christie was one of Trump's most prominent and ardent supporters after his own failed presidential campaign, but his role was diminished after the election when he was dismissed as transition chief and turned down a number of roles in the Trump administration.

"The President deserves much better than the rollout that he got of this plan," Christie said Tuesday. "A lot of the mistakes were made and those mistakes are unacceptable."

However, Christie demurred when asked about his concerns over Trump's senior staff.

