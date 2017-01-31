Washington (CNN) Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Education, appears to have lifted quotes in at least two instances in written answers submitted to the Senate committee tasked with approving her nomination.

After DeVos' confirmation hearing was limited to one round of questions by Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Democrats submitted hundreds of questions to the nominee. In response to a question from Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the committee, on bullying of LGBT students, DeVos almost directly -- and uncited -- quoted Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of Obama's Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department.

"Every child deserves to attend school in a safe, supportive environment where they can learn, thrive, and grow," DeVos writes.

Gupta was credited with nearly the same quotes in a May 2016 press release on ensuring the civil rights of transgender students.

"Every child deserves to attend school in a safe, supportive environment that allows them to thrive and grow," Gupta wrote.

